‘Western Culture’ cause for triple talaq, rape cases in India: Kumar

Amid the ongoing nationwide debate over triple talaq, Rashtriya Swayam Sewak (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar has blamed “western influence” for the controversial divorce practice in the Muslim community. “Not just India, but the entire world is facing these problems because of it”, said Kumar. Indian culture is also, according to him, a great example of gender equality.

He also said that love has been “sacred and pious” in India till Valentine’s Day spoilt it.

The AAP leader was replying to reporters queries over the recent comments of the senior RSS leader who had said the “western” tradition of Valentine s Day was responsible for rape, illegitimate children and violence against women.

Which is why, he appeals, we shouldn’t practice bhogwaad (hedonism) and vaasana (lust) in public places, or on Valentine’s Day. He claimed that with the “western” culture, which was welcomed, arrived the concept of commercialisation of love. Kumar also asserted that people are now expressing their love openly in the form of Valentine’s Day. “This is what is responsible for the increasing cases of Triple Talaq, rape, domestic violence, killing female foeticide, etc”, he told ANI.

The RSS is widely regarded as the parent organisation of the ruling party of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

People who throw stones at the Army, eat beef, smuggle and kill cows, shout antinational slogans in universities and disrespect women have no human rights, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said here on Friday.

The petition is not the first in patriarchal India, where Muslim women have been fighting for decades for a ban.