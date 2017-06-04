WH says Israel peace hopes sparked embassy delay

Robert Satloff, who runs the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, says it’s a move that could bring the Israelis and Palestinians “back to the debate”, while avoiding anything that might upset either side too much.

The delay in moving the embassy prompted some to compare Trump’s Israel policy to that of the Obama administration, which centered around pressuring Israel to make concessions aimed at fostering peace.

Trump met during his recent visit to the Middle East with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders who expressed a willingness to engage in renewed peace talks, according to the official. They say it improves the atmosphere for future negotiations by demonstrating Trump’s seriousness.

In urging Trump to reconsider, Zeldin, one of only two Jewish Republicans now serving in the House, went on to say “it was a credit to the president’s campaign past year that he knew and was outspoken for moving the US embassy as the correct path forward”.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rdeneh (nah-BEEL’ ah-boo reh-DAY’-nuh), says the decision is an “important positive step” that illustrates the USA seriousness about promoting peace.

“As much as he wanted the move to occur”, former U.S. Ambassador Dan Shapiro wrote on Twitter, “he didn’t want it forced when it could disrupt the overriding strategic goal of completing successful negotiations [with] the Palestinians”.

Still, a US official said Trump remained committed to his campaign pledge and would eventually fulfil it, though no timetable had been set.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as their capital.

Trump famously committed to move the embassy to “the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem”, during an address to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in March, 2016.

“Though Israel is disappointed that the embassy will not move at this time, we appreciate today’s expression of President Trump’s friendship to Israel and his commitment to moving the embassy in the future”. This waiver has been issued by every US president since Congress passed a 1995 law mandating that the embassy be moved to Jerusalem, Israel’s contested capital city.

The pro-Western kingdom had warned that such a move was a “red line” that it would bolster extremists if crossed.

Most of the world does not recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital and the city is considered occupied territory.

Trump had been lobbied heavily by Mideast leaders, notably Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan, to sign the waiver and prevent further instability and unrest in the region. Government spokesman Mohammed Momani said Jordan welcomed Trump’s decision and believed it sent an important message.

Abdullah in particular expressed deep concern that moving the U.S. Embassy would spark unrest among his country’s large Palestinian population. Trump has cited a telephone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a driver behind his decision.

“The time has come to put an end to this farce”, Steinitz told Army Radio.

In a statement issued just hours after Trump signed the waiver stopping the embassy move, the White House moved to reassure the pro-Israel community.

He said leaving foreign embassies in Tel Aviv is “a surrender to unfair Arab and Muslim pressure”.

President Donald Trump has decided not to immediately move the USA embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, according to an announcement by the White House that is sure to rile the administration’s pro-Israel supporters, who were counting on Trump to uphold one of his most oft-repeated campaign promises.

The White House announced early Thursday that Trump had signed a presidential waiver to keep the USA embassy in Tel Aviv for at least another six months.

Withdrawing would also fulfill a promise Trump made as a candidate, but the president is also known to change his mind at the last minute on major decisions.

Trump was facing a Thursday deadline to renew the waiver or see the State Department lose half its funding for its overseas facilities.

The decision is a blow to Israeli hard-liners and their American backers who have long urged the United States and others to build their embassies in Jerusalem.