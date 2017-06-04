WH: Trump was ‘exhausted’ when he said ‘Islamic extremism’

But let’s be clear about what the speech really was: A sop, soaked in platitudes, to the Saudi agenda in the Middle East.

After hosting Mr Abbas at the White House in March, Mr Trump boldly stated that achieving peace is “something that I think is, frankly, maybe not as hard as people have thought over the years”.

Awad said CAIR was still waiting for Trump “to acknowledge and repudiate the growing Islamophobia in America for which he and his supporters must assume a large degree of responsibility”.

Not surprisingly, in a critical article on Trump’s speech, CNN cited a professor from Iran’s Tehran University who was skeptical of the president’s outreach to the Muslim world.

Trump’s speech marked a departure from his rhetoric on the campaign and in the Oval Office – at least, to a degree.

The US president did not use his signature term “radical Islamic terrorism” in the speech, a signal that he heeded advice to employ a more moderate tone in the region after using the phrase repeatedly as a presidential candidate. He has also rejected the broad generalizations of Islam that marked his demand for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration because their hatred was “beyond comprehension”.

Trump was invited to the event by Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar, a retail executive, women’s sports promoter, divorced mother and social activist who has emerged as a leading voice for women’s rights in the socially conservative country.

Trump sounds just like a typical Washington cuck.

This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.

“Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith” he told the leaders.

Back to Trump, his comments about achieving “peace in this world”, between the three Abrahamic faiths is a little amusing given his executive orders banning Muslims and others from coming into the US, but it’s nice to see him promote peace.

Among Iran’s most tragic and destabilizing interventions have been in Syria.

Twenty-one years later, George W. Bush, in his speech to Congress in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, emphasized a spirit of tolerance. “This is a battle between good and evil”, he added. He also pointed to interreligious commonality.

He explained, “The president’s approach would work if terrorists were coming from outer space, and our task were exclusively to organize against them militarily”.

This was one thing that was strikingly absent from Trump’s speech, though.

By swinging American policy back to firm support for the Sunni Arab states, Trump has jettisoned that carefully constructed balance, said Jean-Marc Rickli, Head of Global Risk and Resilience at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

This absence, I argue, suggests an important limit to the evolution of Trump’s views on Islam.

“[Trump] must enter into dialogue with them about ways to prevent terrorists and takfiris from continuing to fuel the fire in the region and repeating the likes of the September 11 incident by their sponsors in Western countries”, Zarif wrote in an opinion piece published by the London-based al-Araby al-Jadeed media outlet. Democratic and Republican administrations have in the past said Jerusalem’s status must be solved through US negotiation.

On this crucial point, the contrast between Trump and his predecessors is striking.

But the subtle change – or slip, as the White House called it – could mean the difference between offending Middle Eastern allies and not, a concern for any president looking to create a good first impression with a key ally on a first trip overseas. “And in America also”. The two sides were also united in their opposition to the Iranian nuclear deal brokered by President Barack Obama. It is something that belongs in what he describes as “the Muslim world” rather than a religion integrated into American society.

In a key portion of the speech (the White House prepared-for-delivery remarks made liberal use of capital letters at this point), Trump said the choice between two futures was not one the US could make for the countries of the region.