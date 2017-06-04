Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, insisted that hackers who interfered in the US presidential election could have come from “anywhere” and then they could have made it look like Russia was responsible. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation chiefs are unaware if in 2000 the Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Bill Clinton discussed Russia’s accession to the military alliance, TASS was told at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters on Friday.

During an interview with the news network’s Megyn Kelly, Putin stated through the NBC News translator: “Hackers can be anywhere”.

“We have no information on the issue”, an official said when asked to comment on Putin’s words in the interview to American film director Oliver Stone.

“The economy has entered a new phase of expansion”, Putin said at a keynote speech in Saint Petersburg, insisting Russian Federation was “open for joint work, for making good on joint projects that are profitable for all”. “By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russian Federation”, the president said.

The U.S. intelligence committee concluded in a report made public in January that the Kremlin had sought to carry out a hacking and influence campaign in order to swing the 2016 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

Kelly told viewers that Putin – the former director of Russia’s domestic spy agency – also suggested that the CIA could have been behind the hacking and noted that many people were convinced Russian Federation was responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Could you imagine something like that?

IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers – he said those could have been rigged and would not stand as credible evidence.

Putin further slammed American Democratic politicians for their failure to acknowledge their mistakes in the campaign and “taking internal United States political squabbles into the global arena”. They can fake anything and then accuse anyone.