What did Donald Trump just do? The Paris climate withdrawal explained

Musk, who has previously defended his access to the president as a way to work through disagreements from the inside, was serving on White House advisory councils that focus on manufacturing and infrastructure, as well as on Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum.

“While the U.S. decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies”, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry cheered Mr Trump’s action.

“President Trump’s courageous decision to exit the Paris Accord recognizes that the United States is not legally bound to an Obama-era agreement that set unrealistic emissions targets at the expense of billions of American taxpayer dollars without the approval of Congress”, said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who joined nine other states in urging Trump to leave the agreement.

Noting that Trump said he had had “extensive discussions” with people on both sides of the climate debate, it said: “One can only assume that Trump has very good reasons to leave the Paris agreement, and that he knows the implications of US retreat from the landmark deal”. “This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States”, he said. “This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change”, said Governor Cuomo. He claimed that other countries “have laughed at the US for agreeing to the terms”.

In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed regret at the decision, and called for a continuation of “climate policies which preserve our world”.

He told WUSA9 he was not surprised by Trump’s decision.

From Georgia, to MI, to Alabama, to Missouri and beyond, the NAACP has been advocating for strong pollution standards such as the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards, Carbon Pollution Standards and more, to significantly reduce the pollution driving climate change.

A year ago was the warmest since records began in the 19th Century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases. China, India, the European Union and others are already showing strong leadership.

The Democratic governors’ new pact commits to that same goal, which requires a 26 to 28 percent reduction in emissions from 2005 levels.

Obama said the USA “should be at the front of the pack” when it came to lowering emissions and developing green technology.

Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea also regretted the US move and reiterated their commitment to implement the agreement. But studies funded by the solar industry show that more Americans now work building, installing and maintaining solar panels than are employed by coal companies.

The League of Women Voters president Chris Carson said withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement is a “giant step in the wrong direction” for the health of the planet and all living beings. And even if coal output increased, that might not lead to more jobs, thanks to increases in automation. He said that Microsoft is of the belief that continued USA participation in the agreement “benefits US businesses and the economy in important and multiple ways” including creating “new markets for innovative clean technologies, from green power to smart grids to cloud-enabled solutions”.