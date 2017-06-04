What happened in London? How the terror attack unfolded

Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a van running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby.

Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed on Sunday that at least one victim of the London attacks was an Australian national with reports about a second national wounded in the incident now being checked.

Several people said they were ordered to stay inside pubs and restaurants by police and eventually had to come out with their hands on their heads.

Police fatally shot three attackers to put an end to the incident. He said the three attackers had been wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been hoaxes.

The London Ambulance Service treated a number of people at the London Bridge in addition to the injured taken to the hospital.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation hospital said it was “on lockdown” to keep patients, relatives and staff safe, while a picture on social media showed armed police outside the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, where the walking wounded were reportedly taken.

US President Donald Trump: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU“.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said U.S. president Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident by his national security team. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. “I could see it hitting people”, he said of the van.

” The attackers stabbed people in the street and in pubs and restaurants in Borough Market. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge”, the spokesman said. In the wake of the attack, the United Kingdom government increased the terror alert to critical, the highest level, and deployed the army to support police.

May will chair a meeting of Britain’s “COBR” emergency response committee on Sunday morning.

The second attack was on May 22 when a British suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Police officers and members of the emergency services attend to a person injured in an apparent terror attack on London Bridge in central London on June 3, 2017. A girl said, “They’re stabbing everyone”.

“I saw this van going left and right, left and right, trying to catch as many people as he could”.

Roberts said the van was traveling south across the River Thames at a high rate of speed and was swerving as it struck several people, knocking one person “about 20 feet into the air”. He said a waitress was stabbed in the throat and a man was stabbed in the back. “Unfortunately people have lost their lives, and it feels completely wrong tonight to come on stage and promote a single when there’s people who may have lost their lives”.

The Prime Minister said campaigning will resume tomorrow after the Conservatives and the Labour Party confirmed they would suspend campaigning out of respect today.

The assailant in that attack, 52-year-old British Muslim convert Khalid Mahmood, rammed his auto into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament and then stabbing a police officer to death.

She has also appeared as a crime reporter on Investigation Discovery Channel, History Channel, and Oxygen Channel.