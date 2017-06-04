What’s MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) Downside After Today’s Significant Decline?

They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. More interesting news about MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MEI Pharma Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results” published on May 04, 2017 as well as 247Wallst.com’s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Alexion, Altria, Chipotle, MEI …” with publication date: May 25, 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Cann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday. The company have shares float of 33.61 million. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.01. (MEIP) stock price comparison to its moving averages, shares of company are 38.72% away from the 50-day moving average and 32.59% away from 20-day average. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by Oppenheimer. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 million. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current year. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/01/mei-pharma-inc-meip-given-a-7-00-price-target-by-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-analysts.html. “Analysts” was first posted by Transcript Daily and is the sole property of of Transcript Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and worldwide copyright & trademark law. (MEIP) may be overvalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that MEI Pharma, Inc.

Investors of this company earned a return of 2.20% on the assets it owns in past twelve month. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 58.6% in the first quarter.

Shares in the company were 12.7% higher at $2.40 in pre-market trade.

In Drug Manufacturers – Other Industry, MEI Pharma, Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 131.7% in the first quarter. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 161,465 shares with $7.37M value, up from 143,990 last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

“I am proud of the progress we have made over the past quarter, with a steadfast focus on clinical study planning and execution, while maintaining a healthy cash position”, said Daniel P. Gold, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MEI Pharma.