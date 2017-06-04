What time is the NBA Finals game? What channel? Is it livestreamed?

Cleveland took one on the chin in Game 1 – as they had in the previous two Junes. We understand how good those guys are over there. They just wanted to come in here and get one (win in the first two games). “But the ball is the number one thing”. Sometimes it’s hard when you’ve got a group as talented as us.

The autopsy on the Cavaliers’ Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals will continue right up until tip-off in Game 2 at 8 p.m. June 4.

The Cavaliers can not play with the Warriors for 48 minutes without help from Williams and Korver. You have to be physical.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love says greater effort will be coming in game two. At the end of the day, if you win the last game, you had a great season. “He’s a big part of what we’re doing and the reason we are having the run we’re having”. We will play better.

His absence have not affected the team’s performance, since the Warriors have won all 11 games without him, including Thursday’s Game 1 of the Finals. Protecting the rim will be a priority. “So it’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”. “But we have to take away the easy baskets”. With him being probably one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket. “He’s grown and stepped up and been a better player off the ball, not turning his back on the ball”. “The narrative and people writing articles and things like that, I don’t care”.

The defining moment of the 2016 NBA Finals may not have been LeBron James’s sublime block, Kevin Love’s improbable stand or Kyrie Irving’s heaven-sent three-pointer.

That would suit Thompson just fine.

“It gives us a lot of confidence“, Love said. “Some of them was aggression”. Those are like pick sixes.

“That’s like throwing the ball to (NFL hall of famer) Deion Sanders. We got to stop the ball first and then fan out to the 3-point line if those guys go there”. Shaun Livingston made only one of his five shots, but he kept the offense humming with and without Steph Curry on the floor with him. Tristan Thompson needs to be a force for Cleveland on both ends, and in Game 1 he had just four rebounds. It jumps nearly $200 to $1,756 for Game 4 on June 9. “I have to be better”.

“I have to bring more energy, make it tough for them”, he said.

“I know (Durant’s) ready for that challenge”, Curry said of the matchup with James, the reigning Finals MVP. “They’re going to make adjustments”, Brown said.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in a good place in the NBA Finals.

The situation looked equally bleak past year. With James in the game on Thursday night, the pace was 102.1.

The world champs may have gone down, but more importantly, it may have shown them exactly what they need to do moving forward in order to gain an advantage.

“We can’t play in between”. “We know that”, LeBron said. “That led to us not being able to set our defense and get out and play in transition, play fast like we wanted to. But we have to control the ball as well”.

“We hit our stride probably after the new year, and obviously when K.D. got hurt, we had to kind of readjust and try to do it in his absence”.

Among Caseys objectives for the meeting, sources say, was to expose his players to the NBA Finals culture. We have to be aggressive getting to the basket or making the right passes and right play. If I don’t play up to my standards, that’s when I get upset. They can do better in this category, but it also is fraught with risk.

For all the ways the Warriors have made history over three seasons, limiting turnovers has not been close to one of them.

Warrior center Zaza Pachulia, hoping to become the first player from the nation of Georgia to win an National Basketball Association crown, did offer some love for Rihanna’s sound.