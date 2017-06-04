What to expect at Apple’s 2017 developers conference?

Apple has reportedly been quietly (or, not so quietly, really) working on its own version of the Amazon Echo/Google Home, along with some key tweaks to its long-standing smart assistant, Siri. Without compatible hardware, users may be more likely to opt for the Echo or Home, and therefore use streaming music offerings such as Spotify, Amazon Prime Music or Google Play rather than Apple Music. As well, it is a new attempt of Apple to add some diversity at the WWDC. These updates might get a brief mention during the presentation itself, or will be soft-launched and appear on the Apple website afterwards.

At WWDC, chances are that new AI features would come as part of iOS 11, which is expected to be unveiled at the event. A revamped version of Music also seems a likely bet, especially as Apple pushes for more video content. As well, some reports that Apple Pencil Integration will be updated on the iPad. Last year, Apple opened up Siri on the iPhone to the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and Facebook Inc., allowing a user to order a ride or send a WhatsApp message with a voice command. So lets dive in to see some more details on the concept.

The entire tech world will be focused on the next Apple’s WWDC. Indeed, sleep is a vital factor – and even a precursor – to our overall state of body and mind throughout each day, so it would be super-cool to see Apple implement its own sleep monitoring app, system, or protocol that Apple Watch owners could use to get the job done. How Apple plans to reinvigorate developer support for the platforms is unclear, but WWDC may reveal all. As far as what the next major version of watchOS will bring to the table, rumors have been far and between. But would Apple TV compete with Amazon Fire TV?

New Hardware: This isn’t the event where Apple typically shows the next iPhone, but you never know. It’s a minor bump, but could be a hit with iPad Pro fans. Wouldn’t it be great, though, if the company were to implement a guidance-based system into watchOS 4 to help give customers some insight into what they should do? The mini’s not been updated since 2014.

New iMacs are rumoured, which will likely mirror the current design, but have USB-C and upgraded innards. As with the PC method, this has worked fine in the past but is not officially offered by Apple.

There are also murmurs about a new Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar.

The company is getting ready to refresh every one of the three of its line of laptops with more powerful processors as reports detailed a month ago. We’re more interested in what’s in store for the Pro. While the 10 anniversary iPhone 8 nearly certainly won’t be debuting until at least the fall, it seems likely that we’ll be getting our first real taste of iOS 11. But recent mumblings from the rumor mill suggest that Cupertino is in the advanced stages of developing an Apple Watch-centric diagnostic tool for diabetes patients to more painlessly and non-invasively monitor their blood glucose levels from their wrist.

Topping them would be clues to the next iPhone. Whether we need such a device remains to be seen, but it’s a rumour that just won’t die. Apple will be focused on things like the speaker’s quality. Alternatively, Apple could get Apple TV responding to “Hey, Siri!“, although how it’d stop all your iOS devices also responding, we’ve no idea.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held on June 05 in San Jose, California, where thousands of developers will meet to disclose what Apple is going to bring next.

Pundits will blather on about the keynote being boring and how Apple is DOOMED because it didn’t release a dozen new products.

This is when Apple traditionally gives everyone a sneak peak at the next operating systems for iPads, iPhones and Macs.