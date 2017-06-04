What to expect at Apple’s big event Monday

Across India, Apple supports over 640,000 iOS app developer jobs and other positions related to the iOS ecosystem.The message to iPhone developers is that Apple’s platform is healthy, thriving, and presents an opportunity to start and grow a business.App developers from India are now creating fantastic apps for its platform.

We’ve reported about it that Apple has started manufacturing this speaker that could compete with Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Next week at WWDC, Apple may try to get back in the game by announcing a Siri smart speaker.

In addition to the Siri speaker, rumors of a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2, an updated MacBook Pro and a new iOS 11 have circulated on the internet.

Now, we are just two days away from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). There are a lot of things that we can expect from this event, from iPhone to Mac to Siri-controlled speaker. All the software. All of Apple’s operating systems are said to getting a meaningful update this time around.

With Apple’s 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus now having much bigger displays it would make sense for Apple to finally let users have double the options loaded on their screens. While the 10 anniversary iPhone 8 nearly certainly won’t be debuting until at least the fall, it seems likely that we’ll be getting our first real taste of iOS 11. Reports suggest that there will also be updates regarding the user interface and a new version of Apple Music. Last year, the company announced some changes to its apps. Each summer, the company uses WWDC to show off new features for operating systems, including iOS, MacOS, TVOS, and WatchOS.

This new feature can make the iPad Pro a more powerful rival to the Surface Pro. The reason? Apple is said to be refining Siri’s ability to respond to more conversational language before it opens up the assistant to more services.

Having faced backlash from consumers over the 2016 series MacBook’s with disappointing hardware, Apple is expected to announce macOS 10.12-powered five new MacBook Pro models ranging in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes.

iOS 11: Siri speaker stuff aside, iOS will likely be the centerpiece of the keynote, this being a developer conference and all. If reports are true, it will differentiate itself from the Echo and Google Home with features like virtual surround and, as mentioned, integration with the already ubiquitous lineup of Apple products in millions of homes. Siri’s a no-brainer, of course, given the expected hub announcement, along with Apple’s bid to stay ahead of Alexa, Assistant and the like.

Anyone who’s ever taken their Apple Watch into the gym will tell you that while the device is an incredibly effective workout tracker, it also requires carrying out a bunch of manual, extraneous tasks to get all your workout apps up and running properly before you do. The company could turn out something more striking than Amazon’s utilitarian black tube or Google’s air freshener.

If the existing 9.7- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models don’t do it for you, how does something in the middle sound?

Now there is no indication that Apple will be adding this feature to the upcoming iPad Pro, but at first glance, such a feature will make sense.

Apple may increase the size of the battery in their next flagship phone but a software update could also add some extra hours to its life. In the past, these updates have been solid improvements to the products, if a little lacking in flash.

According to a report published by Express, the company is expected to launch its revamped line-up of MacBook Pro laptops at its annual developer conference that is going to take place next week. The MacBook Air has been neglected by the company in recent years, but an affordable update to the smallest member of the MacBook family could help Apple with its push to reclaim the education market.