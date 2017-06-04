Where do Merkel’s comments leave the European Union and Canada?

“We will focus our energies in Germany, the European Union and across the world with more resolve than ever before to overcome these challenges of climate change“. But she sure seems unwilling to answer the point.

“But the importance we give to these ties can not lead to us renouncing fundamental principles such as our commitments against climate change and for open societies and free global trade”.

Below are some of the factors which may have prompted Merkel to make her remarks.

But there are increasing signs that her opponents could be tempted to run an anti-Trump campaign that paints Merkel as being too soft on the president.

He is easily the most convincing challenger to Merkel’s 11-year reign as chancellor and a charismatic leader in his own right.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) sits next to Tunisia’s President Beji Caid Essebsi (C) and speaks to President Donald Trump (R) as they attend a G7 expanded session during the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy. Merkel’s popularity in Germany isn’t what it once was in part because of her extravagant refugee policy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she regretted that step.

“I am so moved and enthused that so many states and enterprises in the United States of America want to travel this path with us”, she said. She notes that the Obama administration chided Germany for a fiscal policy that suppresses consumer demand, thus discouraging imports.

But she also finessed her message slightly on Monday, stressing that she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist”. His failure to voice clear support for NATO’s mutual defense doctrine, Article 5, and to evoke Russian Federation as NATO’s prime threat also irked Berlin and other allies.

Additionally, Barber said Mr. Trump’s decisions are uniting Europe.

Trump also bashed the USA news media, tweeting Tuesday morning that “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S.” for the media’s coverage of the scandal around possible nefarious ties between his associates and Russian officials, which he dismissed as a “lame excuse” by Democrats for losing the 2016 presidential election. In linking his grievances over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members’ military spending to his grievances over the USA trade deficit with Germany – as he did broadly on the campaign trail and as he did again last week bluntly to Merkel – the president casts US relationships with other nations as zero-sum games in which there are only winners and losers. But a good faith disagreement about the merits of a climate change agreement shouldn’t be enough to undermine a longstanding agreement aimed at preserving the security of Europe. Oh, and he shoved the Prime Minister of Montenegro aside to get to the front of a photo opportunity. One can understand if a struggling country in Eastern Europe, say, comes up a little short of its obligation.