However, Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration’s woes on the communications effort.

She adds: “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it”. Did the president engage in obstruction of justice in repeated meetings with James Comey? “He’s always proven that”. “It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday.

The White House has not named a successor for Mr Dubke.

Whether or not they were the leading candidates, however, Spicer couldn’t say. He’s not a Trump loyalist and did not work for the campaign. More attorneys with deep experience in Washington investigations are expected to be added in the weeks ahead.

All this comes as Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is under Federal Bureau of Investigation scrutiny. Shortly after the election, Kushner allegedly discussed setting up a secret communications channel with the Russian government to facilitate sensitive discussions about the conflict in Syria.

The New York Times reported that the White House reached out to four different people about becoming the president’s new communications director, but all four “declined to be considered”.

“Jared Kushner can not be trusted”, said Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, who also signed the letter. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss private thinking and spoke on the condition of anonymity. By referring questions to outside lawyers, aides hope the focus can return to Trump’s agenda.

He spoke hours after White House Communications Director Michael Dubke confirmed he is leaving the job, fueling speculation about a West Wing shakeup amid Trump’s continued frustration over so-called “fake news“.

Spicer served with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus when both worked at the Republican National Committee.

It isn’t always necessary for a president to have a strong command on the finer details of policies; they can set the overarching goal and others can deal with the specifics.

Associated Press writers Vivian Salama, Ken Thomas and Julie Bykowicz contributed to this report. The communications director oversees the White House messaging and promotes its agenda. The former communications director admitted to POLITICO following his resignation that he was “surprised” that the news of his departure took 12 days to leak out.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s communications director is leaving the job, the White House said on Tuesday, as the president considers wider staff changes to try to contain political damage from investigations into Russian Federation and his presidential campaign.

Facing cameras for the first time in almost two weeks Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer returned to a slew of questions, with Russian Federation topping the list.

Spicer notes that Merkel’s full remarks included a commitment to work in “friendship” with the United States and other countries. Sean Spicer could have come to the daily press conference and said something like, “he obviously meant to type “coverage” but didn’t get a chance to finish the thought and deleted it when he realized the mistake”, and then moved on to the real news of the day.

More than three dozen House Democrats want to shut off Jared Kushner’s access to classified information in light of increased scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over Kushner’s contacts with Russian authorities.