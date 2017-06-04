Spicer is slated to be back on camera Tuesday, however, in what will be his first briefing from the White House press room in 15 days.

It was never expected to be an easy re-entry for the President.

Mr Trump returned to Washington on Saturday after his nine-day, five-country tour to face more questions about alleged communications between Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and White House adviser, and Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak.

Trump has long believed that he is his most effective spokesperson and has groused about supporters and aides not defending him vigorously enough.

Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration’s rough start on the White House’s communications strategy. Dubke, who had been in the job just for three months, gave no reason for leaving.

CHAMBERS: But he was – but you said that, first of all, that the article was based on anonymous sources. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Tom Carper of DE, wrote to Coats prior to last week’s hearing and asked him to formally determine whether the president revealed secret information.

A White House spokesman says President Donald Trump has a “fairly unbelievable” relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. So, again, I’m not going to get into confirming stuff.

Mike Dubke has resigned as White House communications director, a senior administration official confirmed on Tuesday (May 30), in the first of what could be a series of changes to President Trump’s senior staff amid the growing Russian Federation scandal. At Wednesday’s briefing, which was off-camera, one reporter could be heard shouting after the departing press secretary, “How short are these gonna be!?” “Ultimately the best messenger is the president himself”, Spicer said on Tuesday.

Asked about a possible staff shake-up, Spicer said: “I think the president is very pleased with his team and he has a robust agenda”.

Spicer also said the president is meeting Tuesday afternoon with two more candidates to replace James Comey for Federal Bureau of Investigation director: John Pistole, a former TSA administrator who previously served as Federal Bureau of Investigation deputy director, and Chris Wray, a former Justice Department official who served during the George W. Bush administration. A new set of outside lawyers is also being brought in to join the effort, which officials hope will operate separately from the rest of the West Wing.

The White House has not named a successor for Mr Dubke.

Spicey said that the president has “been very clear” on the topic (obviously he hasn’t) and would “do whatever it takes to make sure that people have quality and accessible healthcare”.

Kushner, meanwhile, plans to maintain his broad-ranging portfolio of modernizing the government, managing foreign relations, and fostering Middle East peace talks, even as his contacts with Russians come under new scrutiny. “So he turned out to be the ideal person to take the fall for all of Trump’s miscommunications”, one source familiar with the West Wing machinations said. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said last week of Trump’s apparent spur-of-the-moment decision. Both announcements could come this week, officials say, offering Trump a chance to drive a news cycle away from Russian Federation.