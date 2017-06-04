Despite the widespread gossip, Spicer returned from Trump’s foreign trip with an on-camera briefing at the White House press briefing on Tuesday, directly contrasting the stories about the future of his job. But a day later, during a briefing that lasted just under 12 minutes, Spicer signaled that the White House has chose to let President Donald Trump’s private lawyers field those inquiries.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus thanked Dubke in a statement and said he had “offered to remain onboard until a transition is concluded”.

Daily White House briefings have been dominated by questions about Russian Federation, and Trump’s advisers feared the controversy could seep into Trump’s foreign trip if he held a news conference.

One possible explanation is that top Trump transition members were seeking Russian help with Syria, which is potentially reasonable given the country’s alliance with President Bashar Assad and the bad price being paid by innocent civilians in the 6-year-old civil war. Dubke founded Crossroads Media, a GOP firm that specializes in political advertising.

Although Dubke was not front and center like other communications staffers such as Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer, his job is key to any communications team.

For example, Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, more formally back into the fold.

Spicer reportedly made the comment at a rooftop bar among a group of White House staffers and reporters with whom he was determined not to discuss work, Politico reported Tuesday.

A president “doesn’t carry with him a secure phone”, Chollet said. That would be a little, I think that’s – it’s an ongoing conversation, and I think that that’s a fair way to put it.

Although this press team does face a uniquely hard job, the recent resignation of White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is not remarkable, Hagle said.

But press secretary Sean Spicer, addressing the issue in a press briefing for the first time Tuesday, declined to elaborate on the objective of the Kushner-Gorkov back channel or what the president knew about it.

Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said last week there are legitimate reasons for quiet diplomacy. Many have wondered if that shake up will mean Spicer’s ouster as well, as Trump has complained publicly that his spokespeople aren’t accurately representing him.

Washington officials have said that, beyond the role of White House Communications Director, “other staff changes might be expected in the coming weeks”.

“Secretary Kelly and Gen. McMaster have both discussed that, in general terms. back channels are an appropriate part of diplomacy”, Spicer said.

In his first press briefing in over a week, press secretary Sean Spicer did not deny that Kushner had tried to set up a back channel with the Russians.