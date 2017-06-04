“I want to thank Mike Dubke for his service to President Trump and this administration”, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said in a statement today.

Dubke’s resignation comes amid a broader reported White House shake-up of its communications strategy.

Most recently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that meetings between Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Russian officials were being looked into, following news from The Washington Post that he had attempted to open a backchannel of communications with Moscow.

Dubke was originally brought in to be communications director when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked to focus on the briefing job and drop the time-consuming obligations of the job.

When resigning, Dubke sent an email to friends and associates on Tuesday morning (May 30) saying, “It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration”.

The White House communications director has resigned in what could be the first of several changes in President Donald Trump’s senior staff as he attempts to shape a response to investigations of his aides’ links to Russian Federation.

She said he would be back at the podium to brief reporters on Tuesday (local time). The president’s dissatisfaction with the news media has only intensified amid unyielding negative coverage, including a focus many news organizations have placed on allegations of collusion with Russian Federation. Dubkey agreed to stay on at the White House to handle the transition to his successor, but so far no replacement has been named.

Dubke previously was a Republican strategist who founded Crossroads Media and had long ties to party establishment figures, including strategist Karl Rove.

The changes may also include more lawyers to handle the Russian Federation probe as part of the effort to tackle a scandal that has threatened to consume Mr Trump’s presidency. He is more likely to be a senior adviser or some other yet-to-be determined role. Trump was reported to have met both men at the White House on Monday, as he seeks to form a “war room” to combat negative publicity and get his stalled legislative agenda back on track.

And the resignation of Dubke does not signal the beginning of a flood of departures in the West Wing, two administration officials and a person close to the White House told CNN.

Dubke’s tenure is open-ended and it’s unclear if he’ll officially depart the White House before a successor is named. His departure gives Press Secretary Sean Spicer more responsibilities in the White House.

Moscow has denied USA intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it meddled in the campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump’s favour.

Republican and Democratic operatives in recent days have said the problem with a West Wing makeover will be finding qualified and capable Republican hands who are willing to work for a president and administration that are under federal and congressional investigation – and that have struggled to produce clear domestic victories while also angering longtime USA allies like Germany.