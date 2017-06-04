White House communications director resigns

The news site speculated that Trump would likely take more questions directly from the media.

Separately, the panel approved subpoenas to the CIA, the National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking records showing which former Obama administration officials requested the “unmasking” of the names of Trump associates who were inadvertently picked up in top-secret communications intercepts, a congressional official said on condition of anonymity.

“It’s one of many worrisome bits of evidence, that collectively raise a cloud of suspicion over whether there are any improper contacts between the Trump business, the Trump family, Trump himself and Russian Federation”, said Whitehouse. “They tend to find that working 18 hour days in different environments are maybe what’s not best suited for them”, Conway told Fox News.

The latest twist involves the President’s son-in-law, and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who reportedly tried to set up back channel contacts between the Trump team and Moscow.

Conway also dismissed persistent speculation that Spicer, who has been pilloried on TV comedy shows since Trump took office on January 20, was on his way out.

The White House offered no explanation for his abrupt departure.

Trump also has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

The tit-for-tat row has escalated rapidly after Trump criticised major North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies over their military spending and refused to endorse a global climate change accord at back-to-back summits last week.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday saying “we have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military”.

Earlier, in late January, the president fired then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she instructed the Department of Justice not to defend Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order temporarily barring entry to the US of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Rove, of course, was one of Trump’s harshest critics, and Rove wasn’t shy about his plan to derail Trump’s nomination as the Republican Presidential candidate. “If the president has a decision on anything, we’ll be sure to let you know”.

Ms Merkel on Monday repeated nearly word for word her message from Sunday, when she told her Bavarian conservative allies in a packed Munich beer tent that “we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands”.

President Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated with the inability of his White House to move beyond the story of Russia’s meddling into the 2016 election and possible collusion with his campaign. And both Lewandowski and Bossie visited the White House on Monday night, according to a person familiar with the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private get-together.

The committee also approved subpoenas to the two men’s firms, Flynn Intel Llc, and Michael D. Cohen and Associates PC, the committee announcement said. He served as a cable television surrogate for the Republicans during the presidential campaign.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was sacked in February after mischaracterizing his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

The White House has not named a successor for Mr Dubke.

Corey Lewandowski, who at one point was Trump’s campaign manager a year ago, and David Bossie, who was deputy campaign manager, are in discussions about whether to come onto the White House staff to handle the political and communications response to the inquiries, according to advisers to Trump. Cohen told ABC News he “declined to participate” because “the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered”, but denied that he has any links to Russian Federation. He called the ongoing Russian Federation probes a “witch hunt”.