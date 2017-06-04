White House communications director stepping down

President Donald Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke, is resigning from the White House, he confirmed to Politico Tuesday.

Trump, meanwhile, spent Tuesday morning apparently bypassing his communications team, tweeting that Russian officials “must be laughing at the US” and renewing his criticism of Germany.

Dubke is parting on good terms, according to a senior administration official cited by Axios.

He was viewed as a professional close to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus, both familiar with the workings of Washington D.C.

Dubke previously was a Republican strategist who founded Crossroads Media and had long ties to party establishment figures, including strategist Karl Rove.

Trump had originally tapped campaign aide Jason Miller for the position.

“It has been a privilege to serve this president”, Dubke said in a phone interview. Dubke also led the Virginia-based Black Rock Group, a strategic communications and public affairs firm. A final day has not been set, Dubke said.