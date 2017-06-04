Kushner enjoys a level of trust with his father-in-law that eludes most top White House aides, one person close to Trump said.

Trump raised the issue again Wednesday, writing that Democrats had “excoriated (former campaign adviser) Carter Page about Russian Federation, don’t want him to testify”.

Dubke said in a statement it had been an honor to serve Trump and “my distinct pleasure to work side by side, day by day with the staff of the communications and press departments”.

President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump’s bloody, severed head. Unlike past press secretaries – in Democratic and Republican administrations – Spicer isn’t trying to walk the tight rope between keeping up credibility and trust with the reporters who cover the White House and making sure he keeps his boss happy.

You wouldn’t know any of that if you tuned into White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s daily press briefing on Tuesday – an optimism-laden, everything-is-awesome romp that ended with Spicer citing a single tweet from a single reporter as evidence that his boss’s long-standing claims about “fake news” are entirely justified.

He told CNN Tuesday he submitted his resignation on May 18 but offered to stay until the end of President Donald Trump’s foreign trip. More departures could be coming as soon as this week.

There are, however, multiple mysteries surrounding Mr. Dubke and his resignation from the White House. By referring questions to outside lawyers, aides hope the focus can return to Trump’s agenda.

Dubke was the rare Trump newcomer in a White House in which personal relationships and proximity to the president are the currency.

When Dubke was hired – after an extended search – the spin from Trump allies was that Dubke being brought on was a sign of Trump’s willingness to step outside his small circle of loyal advisers to find talent. “No one is able to stop him”.

Mr. Dubke’s resignation comes at a very turbulent time for the administration, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation is in the middle of investigating Trump’s alleged links to the Russians.

At an April meeting to discuss whether the US should stay in the Paris climate agreement, for example, Kushner was mostly silent while his wife Ivanka Trump made a forceful case to stay in the deal, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was critical of remaining in the agreement, and Bannon calculated the political repercussions, according to a person who was present.

A former Central Intelligence Agency official claims that Trump may have ordered his son-in-law to hold the alleged series of secret meetings with Russian Federation during the transition.

The Indian-American envoy’s defence of Kushner, 36, came after the American media reported last week that he discussed to open a secret “back-channel” between Russia and Trump’s presidential transition team in a meeting with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, last December. “But he’s not someone who believes he should just go and run channels, particularly at that point, particularly in the transition period”.

Huh? Kushner’s effort was reported on Friday, and the White House did not deny it or even cast doubt on it.

President Trump faces serious challenges in restructuring a White House, from getting experienced Washington hands to work for him to whether his own premium for loyalty will block otherwise qualified candidates from working for him.

We mean, it can’t be fun working in the Oval Office as the probe into the Trump campaign’s connections to Russian Federation rages on. However, POLITICO alleges that the U.S. President has in recent days been considering bringing back those who worked for him during his 2016 election campaign. He has helped arrange CEO meetings at the White House, which the president uses as a public illustration of his pro-business positions.