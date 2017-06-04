White House informing allies Trump will abandon climate pact

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he intends to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement.

According to those briefed, Trump will argue that the Paris pact is a bad deal for American workers and was poorly negotiated by the Obama administration.

White House officials had signalled withdrawal was likely to reporters, but Trump has been known to change his mind at the last minute on major decisions, as happened recently with the NAFTA trade deal.

The White House signaled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact – fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges – though top aides were divided. “I don’t think the Paris Agreement is going to fall apart even if the USA walks away from it”, Todd Stern, head US climate change negotiator under Presiient Barack Obama, told Time.

Trump claimed before taking office that climate change was a “hoax” created by the Chinese to hurt the USA economy, an assertion that stands in defiance of broad scientific consensus. However, a move to formally pulling out of the accord outright would take three-and-a-half years under the standard cooling-off period for new global treaties.

Trump had promised during the presidential campaign to withdraw the United States, but has gotten pushback from some big businesses, oil and natural gas companies and others. The decision comes only days after the president met with global leaders at the G7 summit in Sicily, where he notably refused to sign a pledge promising to significantly reduce carbon emissions, made vague threats toward America’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies, and provoked German chancellor Angela Merkel to remark over the weekend that “the era in which we could rely completely on others is gone, at least partially”. The deal benefits US manufacturing, and encourages investment in new technologies and opportunities, 30 leaders said in a public letter earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the governors of California, New York and Washington announced the formation of a U.S. Climate Alliance.

Trudeau criticized the decision Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

“We think it is a landmark achievement, it’s an nearly universal agreement containing the global warming, fighting climate change”. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is pictured after delivering a policy announcement in Toronto, on Wednesday May 31, 2017.

“Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”, he added.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who pressed Trump to stay in the pact last week at a meeting of the G7 industrialized nations, on Thursday described the accord as essential and said she was pleased many other governments agreed. “We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency”. The momentum is irreversible. Unfortunately for all of us living on this increasingly warm planet, it seems, in this case, he’s chose to stick to his word.

The office of the secretary general of the United Nations released a statement criticizing the move.

Of course, supporters of Paris say if the USA withdrawal leads to more severe climate change, that would greatly harm the US economy.

In any event, just as De Souza said, the Paris Agreement represented an unprecedented moment for a collective climate action plan.

Trump complained that the deal, which was signed under his predecessor President Barack Obama, gives other countries an unfair advantage over United States industry and destroys American jobs. If the USA does leave, he said, the Europe Union should seek ways to balance out the economic advantage that US companies might have from the absence of climate regulations. Obama said the USA should be “at the front of the pack”.

The only thing President Trump will accomplish by this decision is to set the United States and the world back decades in this fight.

Trump would have several options, including triggering a years-long withdrawal process or taking the more drastic step of removing the USA from the United Nations climate treaty. “It is already the largest market for solar power”.

The David Suzuki Foundation also criticized the move.

At the summit, leaders expressed dismay at Trump’s climate stance. “I don’t believe fighting reality is a good strategy – not for America, not for anybody”.