It is widely assumed that Israel would retain control over the site under a potential peace deal.

Trump said in a speech to the American Israeli Political Action Committee conference in March 2016 that he would move the USA embassy to Jerusalem, calling it “the eternal capital of the Jewish people”.

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided at this stage not to relocate the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and to sign the presidential order freezing the implementation of the law calling for it, a senior White House official told Bloomberg on Wednesday. This, in light of the fact that the Palestinians aren’t setting preconditions for talks with Israel.

But he made no mention of Trump divulging intelligence to Russian Federation that a USA administration official said had originally come from Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had no comment.

Tensions surrounding the U.S. recognition, or lack thereof, of the Western Wall as Israeli territory became an issue because President Trump, who will be visiting Israel next week, wants to visit the Western Wall privately, without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In Saudi Arabia, Trump, who has been outspoken about his mistrust of Muslims and has tried to ban Muslims from entering the USA, is set to deliver a speech on Islam before a group of Muslim leaders.

The reunification anniversary is “the right time for the United States to correct this historic injustice”, said Susan Michael, the director of ICEJ’s U.S. branch.

Jewish Israelis do not think Trump has turned against them, however. Despite lively debate on the issue, a significant number of ZU lawmakers remain willing to be seen as cutting-off any party member who lives in areas conquered in the 1967 war. As the nation’s envoy to the United Nations, her public comments on foreign policy issues generally are assumed to be statements of US policy.

Hagee added, “The Jewish state has the right to determine where it would place its capital, and it has chosen Jerusalem.

It’s time for the United States to move the embassy to Jerusalem, and the president’s visit to Israel would be an ideal time for him to make that announcement”, he said. Trump is still planning to visit the Western Wall, and will be accompanied by the on-site rabbi, not Netanyahu.

While welcoming Trump’s efforts and committing themselves to work with him, some Palestinian officials remain wary that he has yet to publicly back a two-state solution, the longtime bedrock of USA and global policy.

Back in March, Vice President Mike Pence told the AIPAC conference that President Trump was “seriously considering” moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

“There is a majority in the Israeli parliament and in the Israeli public that support not only the vague idea of two states for two peoples, but really decision-making”, she said. She said the Arab world could take steps toward Israel in exchange for Israeli gestures toward the Palestinians. “There is no doubt that officials in the US intelligence community are also embarrassed by the president’s amateurism”.