White House omits husband of Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel from photo caption

The White House on Saturday released a photo of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation first spouses taken during President Donald Trump’s first overseas trip without naming the same-sex spouse of Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

While the mistake was later rectified and Destenay was added to the caption, users were quick to accuse the White House of homophobia.

Thousands of photos were taken over the course of a very big, very busy global trip.

Destenay, a Belgian architect, married Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in 2015, becoming the First Gentleman of Luxembourg.

Bettel became Luxembourg’s first openly gay Prime Minister when he assumed office in 2013, and is now the world’s only openly gay leader.

The First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, was tagged twice in the original description of Andrea Hanks’s official photograph and published on Facebook, with other pictures taken during Trump’s worldwide nine-day tour. Some called his presence in the photo a symbol of equality for the LGBTQ community.

When The White House added the image to their official Facebook account, however, the image did not include Gauthier in the caption – only identifying the women in the picture.