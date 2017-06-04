Responding to President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the USA out of the Paris climate agreement, the European Union is considering taking economic measures that could include halting trade talks, forging closer ties with Russian Federation, and imposing heavy carbon taxes on United States exports.

Mr Trump on Thursday characterised the Paris agreement as a deal that aimed to hobble, disadvantage and impoverish the US.

Trump says the Midwest is with him on this. “If we can, great – if we can’t, that’s fine”.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said despite the president’s decision, the mayors of many big American cities continue to support the accord.

“It’s an important worldwide agreement on climate change“, May said Friday. Trump peddled dozens of wildly disproved falsehoods in justifying exiting the agreement, which prompted swift backlash from the global community; diplomats; Trump’s own Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson; and major U.S. companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Intel.

Spicer gave short shrift to suggestions that Trump’s decision will lift China as a global leader. The mayors across the USA will do everything in our power, and step up our game in ways you’ve never seen. “There is no way”, Macron said. It said the decision to withdraw from the accord “is another relevant negative step for worldwide relations”.

Trump’s Rose Garden address reaffirmed these differences.

The U.S. withdrawing from the Paris agreement will take four years.

“If the President is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up”, said California’s Gov.

“Obviously, it’s a very disappointing turn of events”, said Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel. That would be a “heavy lift”, he said, “but I am going to discuss that with the highest officials in China this week”.

Within the Trump administration, though, there was praise for Trump’s decision.

Next up, it was Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, who spoke at the White House press briefing on Friday.

The campaign chief of The Republicans party during the legislative election, François Baroin, considered that Trump’s ‘irresponsible decision shows, regrettable, the tremendous selfishness of the administration and its president’. “You are the champion for hardworking citizens all across this land who just want a government that puts their needs first”. As USA Today explains, the UNFCCC’s fund is set up such that industrialized nations contribute more to efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions in developing countries because such nations spew more pollutants into the atmosphere on a per capita basis than their poorer counterparts.

“So hopefully, people can keep it in perspective”, the secretary added.

While at last week’s G7 conference in Italy, the leaders of France, Japan, Canada, Britain and Italy all urged the United States to remain in the climate deal.

“Trump has posed a huge challenge, and it is important now for the European Union to have a game plan to engage with a USA for the first time in living memory that is unreliable, and potentially unstable”, he said.

“Our commitment to the Paris Agreement is unshakeable”.

She said the deal embodies the “broadest consensus” of the global community about how to cope with the climate change. “Deeply disappointed by US decision, despite our efforts at G7. The world can not wait - and neither will we”.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but also the world’s largest investor in renewable energies. “We will support them and fight on their side”.

The deal is partly legally binding and partly voluntary. But in addition to businesses – including some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies – several cities and states have in the past 24 hours reaffirmed their commitment to reducing emissions, including economic powerhouses NY and California. In recent years, in fact, it has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.