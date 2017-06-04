Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock Is Going to $40

Buy This Instead.” on March 16, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Instant Analysis: “Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries a Buy on the Dip?” published on January 31, 2017, Investorplace.com published: “Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Stock: “Will the Slump End?” on February 10, 2017. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:TEVA) on Friday, September 2 to “Outperform” rating.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Ind Adr (TEVA) stake by 13.07% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:TEVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 24 by Mizuho. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. 6,830,463 shares of the stock traded hands. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. Analysts mean Recommendation on a stock is scored at 2.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited the EPS stands at 1.06 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 1.03, suggesting the stock exceeded the analysts’ expectations. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter past year. During the same period a year ago, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. They could continue to retain the profits within the company, or they could pay out the profits to the owners of the firm in the form of dividends. Its book value per share for the most recent quarter is $29.92 while its price to book ratio for the same period is 0.96, as for as the company’s cash per share for the most recent quarter is $0.9, however its price to cash per share ratio for the same period is 31.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Their payout ratio is 1,651.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. Vetr downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.48 target price on the stock.in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s trailing twelve month revenues are $21.9 Billion, whereas its price to sales ratio for the same period is 1.33. If the average volume is low then the liquidity is low which means it is hard to buy or sell the stock as there are fewer buyers or sellers of the stock.

Headquartered in Israel, Teva Pharmaceuticals specializes in branded and generic drug development. The Firm operates through two divisions: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines.