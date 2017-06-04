Will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Will.i.am has confirmed long-standing rumours that Fergie has left The Black Eyed Peas.

"As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie", he said, adding that Fergie is now working on her new album and that they – he, along with bandmates Taboo and apl.de.ap – will also contribute to it.

If you haven’t listened to “My Humps” since 2005, boy do I have some news for you. The BEP frontman explained to English-language UAE entertainment news magazine Ahlan, that Fergie (born Stacy Ann Ferguson) was never a permanent member and the group had worked with numerous other female vocalists in the past.

“Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like ‘Let’s Get it Started, ‘ it’s Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like ‘Latin Girls, ‘ it’s Debi Nova, and ‘Request Line,’ it’s Macy Gray“.

Speaking to Ahlan! about the M.I.L.F.$ hitmaker and whether she will make a comeback, the The Voice UK judge said: ‘Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had unbelievable vocalists that appeared on the mic with us.

News. The source added: “Fergie reuniting with the Peas is pretty unlikely”.

News of the split comes on the heels of an announcement last month that Fergie was starting her own imprint, Dutchess Music, after leaving Will.i.am Music Group (via Interscope Records). “We’ll always work with good females”, he said.

However, the Where Is The Love? hitmaker’s are not bitter about Fergie’s departure and have no plans to “replace” her.

For her part, Fergie – who was last photographed with will.i.am at London Fashion Week in September 2016 – has maintained a successful solo career.

Double Dutchess, her second solo studio album, will drop sometime this year, though a specific release date has yet to be hammered down publicly. The group has not released a new album since 2010.

The project’s full title Masters of the Sun-The Zombie Chronicles, is a zombie alien invasion hip-hop graphic novel will is putting out through Marvel in July.