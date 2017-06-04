Will LeBron bounce back? Predictions for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

It’s impossible to work in practice against the pace of Golden State, and Cleveland didn’t handle the transition game almost well enough. “So when we get stops, we have to get out and run and play with pace”. But it’s hard to imagine Cleveland pulling a complete 180 on the road just three days removed from Game 1’s events.

So stopping the ball is the first priority, but the Cavs have to be careful not to leave Curry (he’s not the only one) alone outside, either.

“We can control that”, Irving said. That would allow Cleveland to return home with the series even at a game apiece, and with renewed hope of a long series after being drubbed in Game 1.

Kyrie Irving said stopping the ball, especially when the Warriors are out in transition, is a matter of effort.

“In order for us to be as good as we can be offensively, we have to play with pace”. They’re a great team in the half court, as far as loading up and taking away what they want to take away.

The stops part is obviously key, but it speaks to a more subtle dynamic. The Warriors are one. “You just can’t forecast that”. But man, did the Cavs get their butts handed to them in Game 1.

He wants to add to that run today and says there has to be improvement. And though they didn’t come close to matching last year’s regular-season success, this ballclub has yet to taste defeat in this year’s postseason. They flipped the script on Golden State, attacking them in this area they’re supposedly so good at, the transition play, and it worked.

Though, it must be noted that Cleveland did overcome a 3-1 series deficit against the Warriors in the Finals previous year.

The problem with this line of thinking, of course, is that this Warriors team is not last season’s Warriors team. Guys like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will make their presence felt on the offensive side, Steph Curry will be Steph Curry, and Durant will have a slightly less dominant yet still impressive performance Sunday night. And his defense is the reason why we we’re one of the best defensive teams in the league as well. “They’re going to be way more aggressive in the pick-and-roll on the offensive end and defensively”.

The other end of the court has been more of a challenge this postseason for Thompson, who has posted two of the top seven 3-point seasons in National Basketball Association history the past two seasons and is a 42 percent shooter for his career from long range. But on the other hand, the Cavs would undoubtedly suggest that simply not giving the ball to the Warriors on run-out situations over and over again would probably help.

James, who last month overtook Michael Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader, was coached by current Warriors acting coach Mike Brown with the Cavaliers, who appreciates the streak and the longevity James has shown in reaching eight career NBA Finals, the last seven in a row.

If “King” James and the Cavaliers don’t take advantage at Oracle Arena, the Warriors will stretch their National Basketball Association playoff win streak record to 14 games and could become the first champions to run undefeated through the playoffs by winning Wednesday and Friday in Cleveland.