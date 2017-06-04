Witthoeft arrives late to French Open match

In the men’s doubles, the unseeded duo of Paes and S. Lipsky of the United States lost 6-7 (3), 2-6 to Spaniards D. Marrero and T. Robredo in an hour and 31 minutes in their second round match. I came here to win the matches.The 10th-seeded Belgian was leading 5-4 in the first set when he limped off court with two trainers helping him.Nadal is yet to drop a set in his hunt for La Decima, while he has lost serve on just two occasions in three matches. “I went on court thinking it was going to be a tough match …”

Djokovic – like any legendary tennis player – is a problem-solver of the highest order.

Djokovic has reached the round of 16 in Paris for the eighth consecutive year.

He chased Schwartzman along the baseline and kept his cool, despite a time violation and a warning, to take the match to a decider.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic stormed back to avoid a third-round upset at the French Open while Rafael Nadal easily won in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

Nadal was untouchable against the outclassed No. 63.

“All in all, it was good to be part of five-set match“.

Of Samantha Stosur’s 13 losses at Roland Garros, six have come to sometime champions of the event.

“It will affect me in a positive way and, hopefully, I will be able to continue playing better and better”.

“I don’t know if it was perfection”, Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday, said afterwards.

LOOKING AHEAD TO TODAY The most-anticipated matchup of Day 7 is No. 1 Andy Murray against No. 29 Juan Martin del Potro in a rematch of the final at last year’s Rio Olympics.

Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic also advanced to the fourth round as his opponent Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired with a left thigh injury, while 10th-seeded David Goffin retired as well after injuring his right ankle tripping on a tarp during a point. I had some couple plays in my head how to play against him but couldn’t find any rhythm, couldn’t hurt him in any place. “For me, I do this on my own time and my own dime”, said Agassi.

“He hits the ball so quick but I believe I played my best match in a while”.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem continued his easy passage through the draw, beating Steve Johnson 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

It was the 100th best-of-five set match on clay that the Spaniard Nadal had played in his career.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza were also in action later.

Wozniacki has never been particularly at home on clay and had not made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros since 2010.

Muguruza was caught out in the opening set as Putintseva took a 3-1 lead before clawing back to 5-5 and serving out the set.

The second-seeded Djokovic was a set away from losing to 41st-ranked Diego Schwartzman but finished with a flourish to win 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. “Why did you give me a warning?” “My returns were really good (and) tactically I think I played well”. I wanted the match.