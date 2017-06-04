Wonder Woman banned in Lebanon over casting of Israeli actress Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is easily the most inspirational and the most heroic and the most “real” Wonder Woman in movie (and television) history. Is this a good movie?

For those who thought stakes were high for Warner Bros. and the cinematic DC universe with the release of Wonder Woman, star Gal Gadot is carrying the weight of an entire nation on her shoulders.

Taking inspiration from her comics and Richard Donner‘s Superman: The Movie (1978), director Patty Jenkins wanted Wonder Woman to be about a hero that embraces her role and abilities and purely wants to do what’s best for mankind.

Amid the dark, she sees the light.

The creative mastermind explained: “To get her guidance, as the person who has been carrying the mantle of Wonder Woman for all these years and is the one who inspired so many of us to love Wonder Woman“.

The gorgeous mythical island of Themyscira, where the Amazons are sheltered from the world but train for battle if needed, is a haven of sisterhood, understanding and individual athletic achievement.

Crashing his plane and washing up on the island of Themyscira, an enigmatic place where female Amazon warriors live in peace, Trevor informs Diana about the violence erupting throughout the world. Being the heroine she is, Diana immediately cliff dives into the azure blue waters and pulls the aviator to safety. Evil and darkness lurks in both genders, as Diana painfully comes to realise, pointing to an equal footing when it comes to the shared inability of the sexes to preserve their hearts as pure or true. We need her to stop the war!

But Gadot said toughness had nothing to do with her silence amidst the cold. It’s her first lead role.

She’s impressive and so is the CGI works that accents her actions. It’s a comic book love story but it hits just the right grace notes that doesn’t make it feel forced.

The Gal Gadot-starring drama set in World War I has drawn rave reviews from critics, who seemed nearly grateful to have a decent DC Extended Universe movie to critique. “And then by coming to save her… a war between the gods and the earthlings, and Thor saves the day and ends up saving Earth”.

Jenkins extends this balance with a light romantic touch, pulling off a hot-and-bothered moment worthy of an old-movie romantic embrace.

Of the many things the new Wonder Woman gets right, the first and most important is a triumph of scale, of emphasizing the alien immensity of Princess Diana before she mingles with humans and accepts her civilian alter-ego, Diana Prince. They have wonderful chemistry. We had more writers working with-everybody had knowledge because you can’t do it with the Writers Guild without telling everybody what you’re doing and everybody has to be OK-but we had more writers working at the same time than I’ve ever done.

The best moment in the film is not an action spectacle but one where there is no action – it’s a delicately amusing scene on a boat where Wonder Woman and Steve chat awkwardly, the former effortlessly chastising the latter’s human faults. It will be interesting to see if Lebanon will choose to ban the Justice League movie too which is out this November.