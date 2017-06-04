‘Wonder Woman’ becomes box-office force with $100.5M debut
“I want to congratulate Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Warner Bros on the terrific opening, but Wonder Woman’s success is everybody’s success”.
Wonder Woman has conquered the domestic office with $100.5 million over the three-day weekend, with $38.7 million alone coming from Friday (including Thursday previews of $11 million). Female directors accounted for just 9 percent of the 250 top-grossing movies in North America in 2015 and only 7 percent in 2016. Lebanon banned the film because Gadot is Israeli.
“Wonder Woman” also acted as a shot in the arm to Warner Bros.’ critically beleaguered DC superhero brand – which includes three panned blockbusters, 2013’s “Man of Steel”, 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2016’s “Suicide Squad” – as well as a sluggish summer movie season that was down almost 9% from past year going into the weekend.
While the opening weekend for “Wonder Woman” is impressive, DC Comics movies have scored more in the past – recently “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad” rocketed to $166 million and $134 million openings respectively. “While the story was critically tough, she emerged as a real bright spot”, Goldstein said. To get it right, it takes a lot of work. AT NATO, at CinemaCon, we have for years called for diversity in movies that match the diversity of our audiences, not just because it’s a good idea but because it’s good business.
The only other major release this weekend was Fox’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” which will take in $23.5 million from 3,434.
In third place was Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“, the fifth installment in the popular franchise starring Johnny Depp. It’s made $386.6 million internationally, driving the Disney sequel to more than $500 million globally. The conversation surrounding critics’ impact on the summer box office swirled after “Baywatch” received an aggregate score of 19%, and proceeded to flop over the slowest Memorial Day weekend in almost two decades. Thus far, the season’s only blockbuster has been its first: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2“. The lighthearted story of a band of misfit space adventurers – played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel – has taken in $355.5 million domestically since it opened on May 5.
Following Memorial Day weekend’s sluggish performance, the summer box office trailed last year’s by almost 9%. Where available, the latest worldwide numbers also are included.
