“I want to congratulate Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Warner Bros on the terrific opening, but Wonder Woman’s success is everybody’s success”.

Wonder Woman has conquered the domestic office with $100.5 million over the three-day weekend, with $38.7 million alone coming from Friday (including Thursday previews of $11 million). Female directors accounted for just 9 percent of the 250 top-grossing movies in North America in 2015 and only 7 percent in 2016. Lebanon banned the film because Gadot is Israeli.

“Wonder Woman” also acted as a shot in the arm to Warner Bros.’ critically beleaguered DC superhero brand – which includes three panned blockbusters, 2013’s “Man of Steel”, 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2016’s “Suicide Squad” – as well as a sluggish summer movie season that was down almost 9% from past year going into the weekend.

While the opening weekend for “Wonder Woman” is impressive, DC Comics movies have scored more in the past – recently “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad” rocketed to $166 million and $134 million openings respectively. “While the story was critically tough, she emerged as a real bright spot”, Goldstein said. To get it right, it takes a lot of work. AT NATO, at CinemaCon, we have for years called for diversity in movies that match the diversity of our audiences, not just because it’s a good idea but because it’s good business.

The only other major release this weekend was Fox’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” which will take in $23.5 million from 3,434.

In third place was Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“, the fifth installment in the popular franchise starring Johnny Depp. It’s made $386.6 million internationally, driving the Disney sequel to more than $500 million globally. The conversation surrounding critics’ impact on the summer box office swirled after “Baywatch” received an aggregate score of 19%, and proceeded to flop over the slowest Memorial Day weekend in almost two decades. Thus far, the season’s only blockbuster has been its first: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2“. The lighthearted story of a band of misfit space adventurers – played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel – has taken in $355.5 million domestically since it opened on May 5.

Following Memorial Day weekend’s sluggish performance, the summer box office trailed last year’s by almost 9%. Where available, the latest worldwide numbers also are included.

Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand.

Share with Us – We’d love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, and smart, constructive criticism.

Be proactive – Use the “Flag as Inappropriate” link at the upper right corner of each comment to let us know of abusive posts.