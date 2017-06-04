‘Wonder Woman’ has biggest opening ever for a female director

The movie has officially topped $100 million for its opening weekend, debuting to $100,505,000 and catapulting Patty Jenkins to the highest domestic opening for a female director ever.

There is still no news on when Diana will get to fly her invisible jet for a Wonder Woman sequel, but when she does, expect Warner Bros.to lasso Rupert Gregson-Williams back in for more music maestro magic. Before “Wonder Woman“, Jenkins’ only feature was “Monster” – an Academy Award victor that she made more than a decade ago with an $8 million budget. “All the noise about Patty Jenkins breaking the glass ceiling for directors, I think that added to it as well”. The previous record holder, “Fifty Shades of Grey“, brought in $85.2 million in 2015.

Some still had issues with “Wonder Woman“. Captain Underpants debuted in the number two spot at the box office, earning $7.6 million on Friday from 3,434 locations.

DC films have historically done well at the box office but have been less popular with critics.

In fourth was another Disney production, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2“, at $9.7 million. It’s made $355.5 million in North America and $816.6 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five is Baywatch, which drops from third place to fifth place as it continues to struggle to find an audience. And in China, the movie’s total has climbed to a mighty $143 million.

“Wonder Woman” now has a stellar 94 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes in a major win for Warners and DC Entertainment, whose “Man of Steel” (2013) and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) were largely snubbed by critics. “Wonder Woman” tells the story of Diana, princess of the Amazons, as she decides to leave her sheltered island home for America in order to stop the conflict that an American pilot tells her of when he crashes ashore. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

The $150 milllion Warner Bros. movie, starring Gal Gadot, also launches the first film franchise featuring a female superhero after both Catwoman and Elektra flopped in the mid-2000’s.

In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Capt. Jack Sparrow feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle.