Wonder Woman Is Everything You’ve Been Waiting For – See These Celebrity Reactions

When Gal Gadot was cast as WONDER WOMAN there was a lot of backlash all over the world, and this site was not immune.

Jenkins revealed that if “Wonder Woman” continues, she plans to make Princess Diana an “international superhero”, and plans to be the one to “bring her to America”. In an interview with Uproxx, Jenkins said that if she returned to the character she would want it to exist as another period piece.

Gadot “will glue you to the screen”, she added, while Jenkins “IS NOT PLAYING AROUND” as she delivers “AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story”.

For one, the film’s inevitable success at the box office this weekend will serve as a major statement on the state of not only female-driven superhero films, but the entire industry as a whole.

Of course, Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman for the sequel. “That’s a very big part of Wonder Woman“. Unfortunately, “Wonder Woman” does not have an end-credits scene. Roven recently confirmed that it would be hard for movies to exist within the DC cinematic universe in the space between Batman v Superman and Justice League, confirming the latter takes place nearly directly after the former. In this story, while visiting her homeland of Themyscira, Wonder Woman learns from an oracle that an ancient evil will rise up and destroy the League. But when an American pilot crashes off their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.