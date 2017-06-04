Woods on DUI: Alcohol was not involved

Without a shot for 37:09, the Penguins took the lead after Jake Guentzel’s rocket beat Rinne short-side off the rush, snapping an eight-game goalless streak and Bonino added his second of the game into the empty Nashville net and the Penguins survived despite recording the fewest shots on goal (12) ever by a winning team in a Stanley Cup Finals game.

(Hilding) Two pretty prominent stories stack up against one another in this one. With 17 seconds remaining in the first period, Bonino one-armed a puck toward the net and it bounced off of Mattias Ekholm’s leg and past Rinne.

“We just got timely scoring at the right moments”, Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey said. Murray hasn’t been tested by a good offensive team yet.

“We just needed one opportunity, one open space and one shot”. The Penguins won despite putting just 12 shots on goal.

Nashville Predators’ Ryan Ellis (4) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with Cody McLeod, left, during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

And it was long overdue.

Players to watch in this matchup include Nashville left wing Filip Forsberg, who leads the Predators in points (15) and goals (8) in these playoffs. His stick had gone so cold lately that he had been dropped down to the fourth line and, with Patric Hornqvist returning to the lineup, there was even speculation whether Guentzel would be a healthy scratch. You know when *take your pick of the analyst* says ad nauseum that Carey Price is a cool customer? You know what? Let’s just let it go.

Pittsburgh’s mantra this season has been to stubbornly play its style, without distraction, but Nashville and the gravity of the series represent a challenge that might require some tweaks. The Predators outshot the Penguins 9-0 in the period. But the hockey gods had other ideas.

With fewer players on the playing surface, and those players logging heavier minutes than the National Hockey League, the NBA’s superstars have a greater chance of impacting outcomes. “We hear the commentary: ‘Well, it was just offside by a bit, his skate was in the air.’ But the fact of the matter is, it’s our job to make sure the rules are complied with, and the video replay, through the coach’s challenge on offsides, has worked exactly as we hoped it would”. Only the Penguins and Anaheim Ducks average more goals per game. Nashville tied the game. Goaltender Pekka Rinne is a series win away from a Conn Smythe Trophy.

And yet, it wasn’t as dominate an effort as the score made it seem.

Guentzel, a rookie, scored five goals in the Penguins’ first-round victory over Columbus and nine goals in his first 10 games. Seriously. A team with renowned snipers like Malkin, Crosby and Phil Kessel could not put a single puck on net for more than half the game. After a Malkin slash that gave Nashville another power play, Colton Sissons netted the puck on a deflection – this time the Preds kneed the puck into the right net – to cut the lead to 3-2.

Whether you hate them or not (and I’m assuming most of us do), that kind of greatness doesn’t come around often and deserves a certain amount of respect, however grudging it may be. “Sometimes you go through that stretch and you’ve got to stay positive”, he said.

All the guys from “Smashville” have to show for it is their first deficit of the playoffs on a night a fan threw a catfish onto the ice to try and give the Predators a taste of home. “We could have been caught up in that because we didn’t play a great first period but we came out with a 3-0 lead, and we might have come into the locker room a little comfortable, but we’ll move on from that and move forward”. That’s just a bad use of technology, and it stripped a goal from one of the game’s biggest stars on its most signifiant night, saddling fans – of both teams, and the sport in general – with waiting through a almost five-minute delay.