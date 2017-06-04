World is left shaken by Donald Trump’s moves

Merkel hailed private initiatives around the world on climate protection, including in the United States, saying they would help ensure “more prosperity and opportunities for the world”.

US President Donald Trump called Germany’s trade and spending policies “very bad” yesterday, intensifying a row between the allies and immediately earning himself the moniker “destroyer of Western values” from a leading German politician.

Senior German politicians responded swiftly to his tweet. After hosting Modi, Merkel was to meet Thursday with Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

Not only does the spat continue but Merkel has seized upon it as an opportunity – in the wake of the election of Emmanuel Macron as a pro-Europe French president – to rally Europe around her leadership.

In a speech at a German-Indian business forum later Tuesday, Merkel took another tilt at a president elected on a ticket of “America First”, referring to “a whole series of protectionist tendencies” emerging worldwide. While trans-Atlantic relations remain of paramount importance, disagreement shouldn’t be swept under the carpet, a party official quoted her as saying during the closed session.

Polls suggest that Merkel has overwhelming backing among German voters, and even among her political opponents, for taking a stand.

“We are living in times of global uncertainty and see that we have a responsibility to expand our partnership in all the different areas and to push for a world order based on law”, she said.

It’s also not the first time a German chancellor has clashed with a US president.

Ms Merkel had already begun finessing her message on Monday, stressing that she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday pledged “more decisive action than ever” to protect the climate after the USA pullout from the landmark Paris accord. It may be pertinent to note here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier pointed out that it would be “morally criminal” not to act on climate change.

But she said her priority was achieving certainty for European Union citizens in Britain and Britons in the European Union after Brexit, though this was just one task of many in a withdrawal process whose consequences would be felt years into the future. “Through Chancellor Merkel, we will be able to work with the European Union“.

‘Nor can we present Germany as a world champion in the protection of the environment, ‘ she said, noting that the country still does not meet global targets on preventing climate change.

“Germany is contributing in a big way to the Make in India”.