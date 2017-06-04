World reacts to United States pulling out of Paris Accord

A majority of Americans in every state, or 69 percent of U.S. voters, believe the United States should participate in the agreement, according to a recent opinion poll carried out by Yale University’s program on climate change communication.

” You should ask him that”, Conway said, “and I hope you have your chance”.

Trump on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Paris agreement that he said is unfair to USA economy.

Later on, President Trump spoke to several world leaders on the phone to explain the rationale behind his decision to exit the Paris climate agreement, said the White House, without divulging the names of the leaders.

In the wake of Trump’s exit, China, the European Union and other countries around the world have reaffirmed their commitment to the accord, leaving the US on a diplomatic island with only Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (and to be fair to Ortega, his country didn’t join because the accords weren’t strong enough).

The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise in this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In the days leading up to Trump’s announcement, he ignored shouted questions about his stance on climate change, though he made it clear in tweets years earlier.

USA billionaire, philanthropist and UN envoy for climate change Michael Bloomberg pledged $15 million to support the agreement’s coordinating agency if necessary – the sum it stands to lose should the United States refuse to pay its share.

“(Climate change) is undeniable. He cited his confirmation hearing, when he admitted that global warming is occurring and human activity contributes to it “in some manner”.

A number of figures from US industry expressed their dismay at Trump’s move. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Disney CEO Robert Iger withdrew from the president’s advisory council in protest.

“Climate protection can be pushed forward in an effective and competition-friendly way only by all states”, said DIHK President Eric Schweitzer.

Reaction to US withdrawal continued Friday.

On Thursday, the U.S. Sierra Club, an environmental group, was scathing about Trump’s endorsement of what he regards as clean coal.