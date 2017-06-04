World reacts to United States withdrawal from Paris Agreement

The US now joins Nicaragua and Syria as the only non-participants to the accord, signed by 195 nations including Washington in Paris in December 2015 to combat climate change.

Speaking to European business leaders alongside Li, Juncker said EU-China ties are underpinned by “a rules-based global system”.

“A single political decision will not derail this unparalleled effort”, Solheim said in a statement.

“What we really need to see, if the president wants to re-enter the deal, is that he can change the agreement to recognize the role of all sources of energy, including coal”, Sporton said, adding his group had described to administration officials the benefits of remaining in the agreement.

By freeing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, President Trump is freeing taxpayers from ridiculous and unproductive foreign policy agreements.

“But the bottom line is that the Paris accord is very unfair to the USA”, he said.

The populist U.S. president said he would seek to renegotiate the agreement, which sees 187 countries vow to keep the global average temperature “well below” 2°C above pre-industrial levels. “I hope that the number is zero”, Ratas said.

Estonia takes over the rotating six-month presidency from Malta at the end of the month.

While Mr Trump said the U.S. would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favourable terms, the three European leaders, Emmanuel Macron, Sergio Mattarella and Angela Merkel, said the agreement could not be renegotiated “since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics”.

When it was put to him that May has said she expressed disappointment about Trump’s decision, Miliband replied: “Disappointment is when your football team loses a match”.

But she told reporters in a brief statement that “it’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the U.S. administration”. “Nothing can and will stop us from doing so”.

Though China’s stance has changed little, its diplomatic position was enhanced first in Paris, where joint pledges made by Presidents Barack Obama and Xi Jinping helped push the deal over the line, and now by its efforts to keep the Paris agreement in play in the face of US opposition. The states plan to forge ahead with their Paris agreement commitments, and hope that other states will join them in taking the matter into their own hands. In a Rose Garden announcement Thursday, the president framed the decision as one made in the best interest of his country. But the Conservative premier failed to sign a joint statement with France, Germany and Italy condemning Trump’s actions.

Several of Trump’s top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Trump announced he would withdraw the US from the Paris agreement, which the Obama administration joined in 2016 after years of negotiating with United Nations member countries.