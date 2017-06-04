YouGov model shows Conservatives 3 points ahead of Labour

The model indicates Conservatives winning between 275 and 344 seats and Labour winning 227-289 seats, the company said on Wednesday.

The Conservatives’ lead over Labour has shrunk to just three points according to a new poll which shows Britain heading for a hung parliament.

“A Conservative win has been seen as possibly putting the United Kingdom in a stronger position to negotiate Brexit and could strengthen the pound, particularly if the Tories win a significant majority”.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index Direct, added: “At this late stage of the United Kingdom election campaign, the pollsters are more divided on the size of the Conservative Party’s lead than at any other time during the election”.

But if she does not handsomely beat the 12-seat majority Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority could be undermined just as she tries to deliver what she has told voters will be a successful Brexit.

Overall voters believe the Conservatives have run a negative campaign and Labour a positive one – a reversal of the position at the start of the campaign.

However, up to 84% of people in this group are now saying they will take part according to some polls.

Investec Ireland predicted more volatility to come ahead of the general election on June 8.

Another poll put May still ahead with a considerable lead, but this was conducted earlier than the YouGov poll.

The lead handed by YouGov to the Tories is the slimmest of the major pollsters and is due to their turnout predictor.

A YouGov poll, funded by The Times suggests another possibility, depicting the Tories are losing seats which could result in a “hung Parliament” where no single party could form a government on its own.

The analysis is based on a complex model and suggests Mrs May’s gamble of calling a snap election in the hope of a landslide win could backfire spectacularly.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street stocks slid, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.2 per cent, ahead of Friday’s release of closely watched U.S. jobs data, which is used as a guide for the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rate rises.

The currency later rallied after the release of a Panelbase poll showing a 15 percentage point lead for the Tories, even though that survey was carried out more than a week ago, before erasing the day’s losses as a Kantar study showed a 10 point advantage. The policy was so badly received that it was dropped from the election manifesto.

The Times said YouGov acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and allowed for a wide margin of error.