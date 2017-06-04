Zbigniew Brzezinski, Security Adviser to Carter, dies at 89

Zbigniew Brzezinski, who played a forceful role in shaping the nation’s foreign policy during Jimmy Carter’s administration, died Friday at age 89.

“Dr. Brzezinski’s influence spanned several decades. He was inquisitive, innovative, and a natural choice as my national security advisor when I became president”, Carter said in the statement.

Brzezinski’s time in office between 1977 and 1981 under President Carter saw a US thaw with China and the severing of ties with Taiwan, and the brokering of Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel.

The national security adviser came under scrutiny for his handling of the Iran hostage crisis and other issues involving the Soviet Union during the Carter administration. According to The New York Times, Brzezinski rejected a U.S. -Soviet-China dynamic embraced by one of his predecessors, Henry Kissinger, and instead favored “deliberate “strategic deterioration” in relations with Moscow, and closer ties to China”.

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe“, announced the death on social media Friday night. She wrote, “My father passed away peacefully tonight”.

The oldest son of Polish diplomat Tadeus Brzezinski, Zbigniew was born on March 28 1928.

He voiced support for US policy in Vietnam in the mid-1960s, and served on the policy planning staff of President Lyndon Johnson’s State Department.

“Dr. Brzezinski fought tirelessly to bring freedom to his homeland of Poland”.

“We can’t have an intelligent foreign policy unless we have an intelligent public, because we’re a democracy”, Brzezinski said. He was born in Warsaw and educated in Canada and the United States. “During his four years under Mr. Carter, beginning in 1977, thwarting Soviet expansionism at any cost guided much of American foreign policy, for better or worse”. He moved to the United States and received a doctorate in government from Harvard in 1953.

After his Carter years, Mr Brzezinski became a consultant on global affairs and a senior adviser for the Georgetown Center for Strategic and worldwide Studies in Washington.