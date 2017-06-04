Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Insiders have sold a total of 26,030 shares of company stock worth $2,650,243 in the last ninety days. Its up 6.9% from 108,700 shares previously. About 43,459 shares traded. Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc (NASDAQ:SPU) has risen 20.85% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.42% the S&P500. Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 101.68% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. About 1,339 shares traded. It has outperformed by 84.98% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $5.51 billion company.

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, makes and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture products. The company has market cap of $14.07 million. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post $6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Since December 16, 2016, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $9.45 million activity. GAGNIER HUGH K also sold $942,743 worth of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 3.91M shares. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is a huge mover today! Boruff Brian had sold 3,500 shares worth $256,550 on Thursday, February 16. Therefore 43% are positive. The company now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.95. Zebra Tech had 15 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 9, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Northcoast downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 29 report. As per Wednesday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. As per Wednesday, June 8, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) rating on Monday, February 27. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, October 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2016 Q4. Zebra Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that SVP, Chief Administration Ofcr TERZICH MICHAEL H has sold 1,789 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) in trading session dated May. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 8,721 shares. Invesco holds 2.52M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Management New York has 7,000 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $41,048,000. (NASDAQ:BLKB). California State Teachers Retirement holds 97,408 shares. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,733 shares. (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% in Zebra Technologies Corp. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 9,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny holds 50,994 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. It also upped Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 40,500 shares and now owns 94,393 shares. Capital Research Global Investors owns $598.58 million in Zebra Technologies Corporation, which represents roughly 10.45% of the company’s market cap and approximately 11.41% of the institutional ownership. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Therefore 25% are positive. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 12 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest on Tuesday, March 22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. The company was maintained on Friday, August 7 by Brean Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, November 19. The stock of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PTX) earned “Hold” rating by Brean Capital on Friday, August 12. Its up 0.31, from 2.1 in 2016Q3. Capital Research Glob invested in 5.74 million shares. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,234,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica National Bank accumulated 64,265 shares. Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 1.44M shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 34,566 shares. Equinix Inc Com Par $0.001 (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too. State Street owns 214,321 shares or 0% of their U.S. portfolio. Blackrock has 1,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07.