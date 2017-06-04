Zidane revels in ‘historic’ Real Madrid Champions League win

For the first time since 2009 – Manchester United the holders, Barcelona becoming THAT team – the showpiece event in club football was played by two sides with genuine claims to being Europe’s premier performers. We thought we had enough to win the game.

“I played here many years, and this club is in my heart”.

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes was to prove crucial in Real’s winning of their twelfth European Cup.

Victory crowned a glorious season for Madrid, who have pulled off a La Liga and European Cup double for the first time since 1958, having also won the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

The Frenchman recalled previous criticism when he said: “I don’t want to say I’m very good because before I was scandalously bad as a coach and now I’m supposed to be the best”.

“We managed to defend for 15 minutes”.

“I think people don’t have words to criticise because the numbers don’t lie, you know?” The goalkeeper blocked a header and strike from Gonzalo Higuain, and produced a one-handed save when Miralem Pjanic picked a gap through a crowd of defenders.

In the astonishing opening to this incredible final, Real Madrid had seemed liked a bewildered bystander. In the run-up to the final, it sounded like Juventus were favourites and were playing a team who’d reached the final by chance.

Lucio cancelled out Raul’s eighth-minute opener to leave firm favourites Real Madrid in need of a moment of inspiration to get them back on track.

And whatever French coach Zinedine Zidane told his Real players at halftime succeeded in producing a display of dominance that, once Brazilian Casemiro had put them 2-1 up on the hour, never looked in danger of ending in anything other than celebrations.

“We have made history”.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 600 career goals for Real Madrid and country, including 105 in the Champions League, and has finished as the top scorer in the competition for the last 5 seasons. Next year it’s going to be even more difficult and we are going to have to work very hard to be able to win once again.

“It’s been an extraordinary season”.

As for the great veteran Buffon, he once again misses out on a Champions League winner’s medal. I have to thank them.

Few footballers have made the pursuit of personal goals so advantageous to their team, few men have done so much for their team by being so focused on individual targets.