Zinedine Zidane has a job for life says Real Madrid chief

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he is not the best Coach in the world, despite a record-breaking, second Champions League success.

“At that moment, I saw the entire piazza went in the direction next to the screen to escape, all in a panic”, he said.

“Again, I’ve had an wonderful season”, Ronaldo said.

For Juventus, this was a second loss in the final in three seasons, and a seventh defeat overall in nine, which includes their last five in a row.

Saturday’s Cardiff final was the fourth time Ronaldo had lifted the famous trophy, having first won it under Sir Alex Ferguson as a Manchester United player in 2008.

“If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn’t have believed it”, Zidane said.

The Turin giants kept eight clean sheets in 12 matches, compared to just one for Real Madrid.

No team collects European trophies as ruthlessly as Real Madrid.

Real Madrid wrote another page in the club’s gilded history on Saturday as they became the first team to retain the Champions League in its modern expanded format.

“We are a very good team and in the second-half we showed how good we are”.

With Zidane’s words ringing in their ears, Madrid were revitalised in the second half, scoring three times to seal the famous “cup with the big ears”.

A long-range deflected effort by Casemiro and a neat finish by the irrepressible Ronaldo within four minutes effectively settled one of the most entertaining finals for years, with a late tap-in by substitute Marco Asensio adding the gloss.

The Portugal global had scored five goals in the quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich and three in the last-four win over Atletico Madrid, with Kroos hailing his impact. With his back to goal, Mandzukic received the chipped pass from Higuain and used his chest to control the ball before hooking it over his shoulder into the far top corner.

Mandzukic also scored at the last British final in 2013 as his Bayern Munich side beat Barcelona.

It has been an incredible and seamless transition from player to coach for Zidane, who also guided Madrid to their first LaLiga crown since 2012 this season after replacing Rafael Benitez at the helm in January past year.

The audacity and execution immediately drew comparisons with Zidane’s own stunner in Madrid’s victory up the road in Glasgow back in 2002.