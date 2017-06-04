ZTE Unveils Nubia Z17 with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

At an event in Beijing, ZTE brand Nubia has unveiled its latest premium offering – the Nubia Z17. The device comes equipped with some nifty features that have not been seen before on previous devices by the company.

Inside the Nubia Z17’s shell lives a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6/8GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, NFC, USB-C, water resistance, and a 3200mAh battery. Moreover, OnePLus 5 will feature the same SoC. The Nubia Z17 is priced starting at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 26,400). The device is also the first to feature Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.

Qualcomm says that a Quick Charge 4+ phone “has the potential to charge up to 15 percent faster, or 30 percent more efficiently when compared to Quick Charge 4”.

ZTE’s latest Android flagship phone has just been announced for an exclusive China launch with a spate of power-packed features. Jumping straight to the specifications, the device sports a 5.5-inch bezeless Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

You can also use the nubia Z17 as a remote control as it has IR blaster.

On the camera front, you will find a dual-camera setup at the back with a combination of 23-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. The cameras support 2x optical zoom and 10x dynamic zoom along with a feature called NeoVision 7.0 image search engine. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. One of the key highlight of the device is the dual cameras on the rear panel. Nubia Z17 also has the company’s nubia UI 5.0 system UI on top, and NeoSmart system, which is based on artificial intelligence to learn and predict a user’s behaviour. The Z17 has been priced competitively at CNY 2,799 ($410) for base model and CNY 3,399 ($498) for the 128GB variant. Further, Nubia Z17 comes with much slimmer bezels as compared to any of the previously announce Nubia phones. This phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC for standard version and Snapdragon 653 SoC for higher version. It will be available in two variants, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.