Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has industry P/E ratio of 36.49

With 7.21 million shares average volume, it will take short sellers 3 days to cover their ZNGA’s short positions.

The Average True Range indicator applied to a daily chart of Apple has a current ATR reading of 0.12. About 4,851 shares traded. It has outperformed by 71.26% the S&P500. It dived, as 25 investors sold Zynga Inc shares while 61 reduced holdings. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $4,313,305.50. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 24.73 million shares.

Let’s have a look at some of the important valuation ratios of the Zynga Inc. Zynga has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.70.

About 2.05 million shares traded.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 36.96% since January and is up 0.57% for the past week. It has outperformed by 19.13% the S&P500.

Since December 7, 2016, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $7.64 million activity. (NASDAQ:DRYS) a mean recommendation of 3.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zynga Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ZNGA)” was originally reported by Stock Observer and is the sole property of of Stock Observer. In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The company is set at a mean analysts’ recommendation of 1.90. Therefore 40% are positive. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Monday, August 10. Firm’s net income measured an average growth rate of -28.90%. Wedbush maintained Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, February 11. The stock now has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71. Benchmark maintained Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Tuesday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.20 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. As per Tuesday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray.

Looking at the current price of the stock and the 52 week high and low, it suggests that the stock is likely to go Down in the future.

Zynga earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. ZNGA’s value Change from Open was at 1.13% with a Gap of 0.57%. Axa invested in 1.32 million shares.

The number of shares traded in the last trading session was 15.71 Million. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was up +1.40% during the last day of trading, with a day high of 3.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,882.92.

PiperJaffray “Upgrades” Zynga Inc Cl A Cmn (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research note issued to investors on 5/30/17 to Overweight with price target of $0. Commonwealth Equity Svcs Incorporated reported 25,535 shares stake.

30,340 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of ZNGA in report on Thursday, November 12 with “Perform” rating. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 5,061.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.97 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 14.85M shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0% or 37,000 shares. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 8.89 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Axa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA). California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the third quarter.

Investors who are keeping close eye on Zynga Inc.

Zynga Inc. has a 3.03B market cap and its past year revenues were 749.00M. The Company’s services include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services, cloud storage services and cloud content security services. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise NV had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 3 by DA Davidson.