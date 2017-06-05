$0.00 EPS Expected for Textron Inc. (TXT)

Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2016Q3.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Textron Inc now has $12.77B valuation. (NYSE:TXT). These opinions are based on extensive research and broad knowledge of the company. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 352 shares. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 7,306 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 516,792 shares. Moreover, Ifc Fl has 0.18% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (NYSE:TXT) for 245 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% in Textron Inc. It increased, as 34 investors sold TXT shares while 129 reduced holdings. The amount will help investors make financial decisions, to compare Textron Inc. profitability or the efficiency on various investments. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 0.03% or 1.44M shares. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Srb holds 3,751 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24,860 activity.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Sells 28 Shares of Textron Inc”. TXT’s total short interest was 4.71 million shares in June as published by FINRA. Its up 1.03% from 4.66 million shares, reported previously. In terms of the mechanics underlying that movement, traders will want to note that the stock is trading on a float of 1.66% with $267.34 Million sitting short, betting on future declines. About shares traded. Textron Inc.

The share price of the company (NYSE:TXT) was down -0.17%, with a high of 48.25 during the day and the volume of Textron Inc. shares traded was 1215354. It has outperformed by 7.17% the S&P500.

Textron Inc.is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. A commonly used metric is a company’s P/E Ratio. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Therefore 67% are positive.

Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) opened at 47.80 on Thursday.

12/16/2015 – Textron Inc. was upgraded to ” by analysts at JP Morgan.

09/02/2015 – Textron Inc. was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Citigroup. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 28 by Drexel Hamilton. Credit Suisse maintained Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 25.

01/28/2016 – Textron Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at RBC Capital. (NYSE:TXT) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 9. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Textron worth $160,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Textron reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%.

