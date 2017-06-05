1 civilian killed by sniper, 181 others rescued in Marawi

NPR reported on Thursday that as many as 19 civilians, 39 soldiers and 120 militants have been killed since the government lost control of the city last month.

In a speech before the troops in Mactan in Cebu City in the central Philippines, Duterte said that he has accepted the offer of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari to integrate some 2,000 to 3,000 MNLF fighters into the Armed Force of the Philippines to help crush the Maute group.

Philippine opposition lawmakers have petitioned the Supreme Court to review and nullify President Rodrigo Duterte’s imposition of martial law in the southern third of the country.

“For Marawi, there could be, but we have to ascertain first because we could not show proof”, Padilla said, adding when the military says the foreign fighters were in the city, it must be backed by facts.

He warned he will not enter into talks with the militants, saying that he has lost too many soldiers and policemen to the violence and will not let that pass.

Spokesman Restituto Padilla said “I don’t think we can meet the deadline to completely free Marawi of every single armed element on every street”.

At the beginning of the battle that has raged for the past 12 days in Marawi City at the southern end of the Philippines, dozens of Islamist militants stormed its prison, overwhelming the guards.

He said there were about 500 militants at the start of the unrest and only between 50 and 100 were believed to still be in Marawi.

He said there was no indication they would surrender or flee, and could not say when the military operation would finish as fears over civilian casualties mounted.

The Combating Terrorism Center, a West Point, New York-based think tank, said in a report this week that Islamic State is leveraging militant groups in Southeast Asia to solidify and expand its presence in the region.

Only 134 civilians were successfully rescued, leaving at least 2,000 others still trapped in the besieged city.

The gunmen are also holding hostages, some of whom have been forced to speak on propaganda videos calling for troops to withdraw.

But the officials failed to secure agreement from their own military for the truce, provincial crisis management committee spokesman Zia Alonto Adiong told the AFP news agency. He said there were 250 militants still in the town, far more than the 20-30 cited by the military on Friday.”They can still put up a good fight”.

The battle for Marawi has dragged on much longer than expected, with mounting collateral damage and a tragic friendly fire bombing of Philippine troops. Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.

The clashes in Marawi erupted when security forces raided a house to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, a veteran Filipino militant regarded as IS’s leader in the Philippines. “Now you’re telling us you are Maranaw but instead you keep on striking Marawi as if di ka namin ka-bloodline”, he said.

He said that the activities of the Maute Group have been well-planned and that they have made adequate preparations before attacking Marawi.

“The most recent communication issued by Islamic State [IS] has announced that they have formally declared an East Asia division of IS in the southern Philippines”, he said.

The MILF has signed accords with the government aimed at forging lasting peace, giving up their separatist ambitions in return for autonomy.

The President earlier revealed that drug money was being used by the Maute group in pushing forward their goals to make Mindanao part of an Islamic State caliphate.