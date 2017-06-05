1-year-old OH boy dies after suspected opioid overdose

Authorities say a 1-year-old OH boy who was believed to have overdosed on opioids and was revived with a reversal drug has died.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Gale Street.

An initial dose of NARCAN was ineffective, and the baby was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where a second dose revived the child.

The boy, whose identity has not yet been released, died Sunday night, the medical examiner’s office said Monday.

The children’s mother had disappeared from the home and was later arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Investigators have not announced any charges related to the boy’s overdose. The 9-year-old told the 911 dispatcher the baby was not breathing.

The 9-year-old told police his baby brother had been playing with a baggy with residue in it. Police are now testing it to see what opioid it was.

Summit County Children Services took custody of the boy and his two siblings following the incident.