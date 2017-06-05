1000 injured in Turin stadium stampede

Real Madrid won 4-1 in the match played in Cardiff, Wales.

“The nightmare of Juventus took over another haunted night”, wrote La Repubblica, referring to the club´s run of losing five finals since they last lifted the crown in 1996.

Thousands of Juventus fans were said to have gathered in front of a giant screen in San Carlo Square in Turin where the incident occurred. According to reports, the barrier around the entrance of the underground parking broke down which led to several injuries.

Shoes and rucksacks were seen discarded on the ground as people ran away from the square and sought cover down the side streets. Police have claimed there were no serious injuries caused by the confusion.

The square was evacuated quickly and local official Renato Saccone said: “The root cause of this was panic, to understand what triggered it we will have to wait a while”.

More than 200 people have been injured in Turin at a public screening of the Champions League final after witnesses spoke of hearing an explosion.

In recent years, a string of terror attacks, including bombings, shootings and stabbings, have hit multiple European cities, striking fear into the hearts of the nations in the continent.