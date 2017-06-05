US President Donald Trump has come under fire for criticising London’s mayor in the aftermath of terror attacks in the city that killed seven people and injured at least 48 others, including several Australians.

Seven people were killed after three male attackers drove a white Renault hire van into crowds on London Bridge before stabbing people near Borough Market.

Charlie Winter said: ‘Amaq News Agency again screwed up: the first statement had wrong date’.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s party said there will be no national campaigning Sunday.

“We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremism and terrorism planning”, Mrs May said.

An armed policeman is seen as music fans leave the One Love Manchester concert in Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.

“The fact that the response time to these attacks was really quite quick, and the authorities didn’t hesitate to shoot these individuals down, is a reflection of the fact that the police are on the front foot”, said Mr Raffaello Pantucci, director of worldwide security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition.

As dawn broke over the capital, a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off. Police told people to avoid the area, leaving tourists and revelers struggling to get home.

May said the attack was driven by the same “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” behind last week’s Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster attack in March, which killed five.

Sen. Susan Collins of ME, a Republican member of the Senate intelligence panel, said the ban was “too broad” but agreed with Trump that better immigration procedures are needed.

Neighbours at the site of one raid in Barking said a man who lived there resembled one of the attackers shown in news photographs.

British Police have the ability to stop and search a suspect if they have reasonable suspicion of involvement with terrorist activities, and can hold someone in detention without charge for up to 14 days.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”.

Britain was already on high alert following the recent attack on a concert by USA pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead.

Mrs May said the three attacks were “bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism” as she suggested the United Kingdom is “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”. A bright, bright light was taken from this world far before her time.

Khan said Sunday that Londoners should all remain vigilant as the terrorist threat level is severe.

Richard Angell was also drinking in Borough Market when he saw someone throw a table and realised it was a “heroic guy who saw what was happening”, and was trying to keep the attackers at bay.

The US State Department said it was monitoring the security situation and advised Americans in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness.

British Police also have powers to stop, search and hold people at ports, airports and worldwide railway stations. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions.

“It really is safer than ever”, Rogers said. He started running towards me, and then he decided not to.