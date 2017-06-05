12 arrests made in connection with London Bridge terror attack: London Police

“Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”, the statement said.

A fearless police officer tried to take on the London Bridge jihadis with just his baton before they stabbed him and he was rushed to hospital.

Crowther said the officer, whose identity was not made public, was stabbed in the face, head and leg when confronting the three knife-wielding attackers near the London Bridge train station.

A police officer armed only with a baton along with a chef wielding a bread basket were among heroes emerging Sunday after a London terror attack that killed seven people and wounded almost 50 others.

‘For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

The unnamed British Transport Police officer was the first on the scene as the carnage unfolded at 10pm last night. It was eight minutes from the moment police were notified about the attack to when the three men were killed, police said.

Police officers stand outside a property in East Ham which has been raided by police, June 4, 2017 in London, England.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau national said one of his citizens was among those killed in the London Bridge terror attack, said.

Of those 48, 21 people are described as being in a critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Londoners offered help to people caught up in the incidents on the London Bridge and at Borough Market on Saturday. Still a large police cordon remained in place in the area, south of the Thames, on Sunday.