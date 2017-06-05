12 people arrested after London Bridge attack, police say — NewsAlert

“When they freed the inmates, he got free”, said Ali. Many in Manila feared Friday’s attack was linked to the ongoing battles with militants in Marawi. “And then there were nearly hundreds of people coming inside”.

Troops have battled to regain control of most of the lakeside city, but the militants, who are believed to be holding a Catholic priest and many other hostages, continue to control pockets of territory. Days before the meeting with Putin, Duterte said he would restore better relations with China, as they were more important partner than the US.

Mindanao has a large Muslim population in an otherwise predominantly Roman Catholic country and has been destabilized by separatist insurgencies for decades. Balo said he put the machete, and the militant allowed the group to pass.

“The military… did not approve entry into high-risk areas to avoid putting our humanitarians in danger and any possibility that may complicate the situation”, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement. He swore allegiance to Islamic State in 2014, and quickly got other groups to join him. In a video that surfaced last June, a Syria-based leader of the group urged followers in the region to join Hapilon if they could not travel to the Middle East. Hapilon was named IS leader in Southeast Asia previous year.

In Maguindanao province, the military seized a small cache of weapons owned by a supporter of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, an ally of the Maute group. It also wants to ban betting, karaoke and so-called “relationship dating”.

Officials said government forces are enforcing tight security measures in their rescue operations to ensure the safety of all civilians. Restituto Padilla told CNN Philippines.

As many as 2,000 people remained trapped in desperate conditions in these areas, the government said, likely without food and water and with some injured or ailing as security forces mount a relentless assault.

The clashes started on May 23 when Philippine forces staged a raid to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, a wanted leader of the Maute group, following tip-offs on his hideout.

After the military retreated in the face of a phalanx of armed guards, about 400 militants quickly fanned out across the city, riding trucks mounted with 50-caliber machine guns and armed with rocket-propelled grenades and high-powered rifles.

Lucman and Paccon said militants had knocked on their doors while they sheltered the terrified Christians.

A Shi’ite mosque was also destroyed, and a statue of Jose Rizal, the Philippines hero of the uprising against Spanish rule, was beheaded.

More than 160 civilians walked out of the besieged Philippines city of Marawi just after dawn today, deceiving Islamist fighters they encountered by hiding the identity of the many Christians among them.

“(I) t is a built-up area and kung minsan “yong line of fire ng ating mga kanyon hindi rin makita dahil na-o-obstruct ng ibang building ‘yon eh [It is a built-up area and there are times we can’t see our cannons” line of fire because it’s being obstructed by buildings]”, he added. They were bombing them in the street (but) it hit our house and the mosque.

Almost 1,500 residents have been rescued from neighbourhoods at the scenes of clashes, including 179 people who were plucked from danger after troops held their fire for four hours yesterday in a “humanitarian pause” to allow the rescue in specific areas, military spokesman Brigadier Restituto Padilla said.

Reuters could not independently verify the account.

The death toll from the conflict has reached at least 175 people – mostly fighters, some soldiers and dozens of civilians.

The transactions took place days and even during the siege in Marawi City, according to Abubacar.

RESCUED A volunteer doctor gives the thumbs up to 2-year-old Manequin Lasola who was trapped for 11 days with her father Julio Lasola at Pangarungan Village in Marawi City.