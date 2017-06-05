12-year-old crowned champion of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Before Ananya could realise that she had won the competition, her father and mother came and hugged her tight and proud.

Ananya’s victory was the first time since 2013 that the bee has declared a single champion. Marram is a type of beach grass and the word is derived from Scandinavian.

She is taking home a $40,000 grand prize and plenty of bragging rights. Her favourite sport is basketball, and she is a Golden State Warriors fan.

When she was told that she would have to give a speech during the closing ceremonies Friday, she said it wouldn’t be a problem.

The two were among the brightest and best young spellers gathered for Thursday’s finals, a marathon event that stretched late into the night, according to organisers.

The stress of competing against the dictionary was etched on many spellers’ faces as they took their turn at the microphone and in front of the television cameras.

In addition to Ananya and Rohan, her fellow fifteen finalists were: Rohan Sachdev, Erin Howards, Mira Dedhia, Shrinidhi Gopa, Tejas Muthusamy, Sreeniketh Vogoti, Saketh Sundar, Alice Liu, Raksheet Kota, Naysa Modi, Shourav Dasari, Alex Iyer, and Shruthika Padhy. She was aiming to become first the child of a previous competitor to win.

A sixth-grader from Fresno, California, Ananya won the spelling competition after numerous rounds against Rohan Rajeev, another Indian-American student, underscoring the overwhelming dominance of Indian-Americans in the competition. “It was interesting to go back and forth for so many rounds”.

Some of the words they spelled: Heiligenschein.

Ananya is the first outright victor in a while. New rules this year are aimed at preventing tie endings like last year’s, when two joint winners both got $40,000 cash prizes.

In 2016, Jairam Hathwar of NY spelt ‘ Feldenkrais (a method of exercise therapy), while Nihar Janga of Texa spelt ‘ Gesellschaft’ -social relations held together by impersonal ties-.

That was the question CNN’s morning news team had for this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee champion, 12-year-old Ananya Vinay.

The bee added a written tiebreaker test this year, but it didn’t come into play.

Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland, U.S., June 1. It was not long, however, before she was foiled by the word saccharomycete, a yeast fungus, and fell out of the competition. “Do you know the word ‘covfefe?’” she asked a seemingly puzzled Vinay.