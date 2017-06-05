120 people killed by IS over past 48 hours in western Mosul

The operations near the Syrian border came as Iraqi security forces, backed by the anti-IS global coalition, were simultaneously conducting a major offensive to dislodge IS militants from their major stronghold in western Mosul.

The Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) forces announced the “total liberation” of al-Baaj district “with support from the air force”.

Iraqi forces backed by the USA -led coalition have since October been battling to oust IS from Mosul.

Every time Iraq has “liberated” a city from ISIS, it has been followed by brutal purges of civilians who were suspected of being in league with ISIS in some way.

The border town is located west of Mosul, and its loss cuts a key IS supply lines connecting the city with Syria.

Iran has helped to train and organise thousands of Shia militiamen from Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Syria’s war.

The capture of Baaj shrinks the area under control of the Takfiri militants in the border region between Iraq and Syria, where Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to be hiding, Reuters reported.

Daesh has killed 120 civilians over the past 48 hours in western Mosul, according to an Iraqi army officer on Friday.

On Monday, Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters wrested full control over 9 villages west of Mosul.

“Two soldiers were also seriously injured in the bombings”, he said, adding that 11 military vehicles were destroyed in the attacks.

The Iraqi command explained that such smoke screen attacks were previously used in several areas in eastern and western Mosul for the objective of protecting civilians from enemy fire.